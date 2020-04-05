Epson rolls out upcycling initiatives

Strengthening its commitment to protecting the environment, leading tech company Epson Philippines tied up with various organizations to promote upcycling through eco-initiatives that aim to contribute to solving the country’s waste management problems.

Waste pollution is one of the biggest environmental problems in the Philippines. In Metro Manila alone, around 9,212 tons of waste end up in rivers, estuaries, and other bodies of water, including the Manila Bay, according to a report released by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Epson seeks to promote upcycling, also known as creative reuse, to help prevent these wastes from polluting bodies of water. This process transforms waste or unwanted products into new materials of better quality and environmental value.

In November, Epson conducted an upcycling workshop for the kids and teachers of the Alay Pag-asa Christian Foundation, Inc., a community-based, non-government organization that conducts child-centered programs for the youth and their families.

Epson invited upcycling facilitator Annaliza Dela Cruz to teach the kids how to turn old denim jeans into colorful bookmarks. Art materials and other supplies were also donated to the beneficiaries of Alay Pag-asa as gifts in time for the Christmas season.

Denim Upcycling workshop by Annaliza Dela Cruz

Epson also renewed its partnership with the Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) to conduct an eco-seminar for employees. The company previously invited some officers of DENR-EMB’s Environmental Education and Information Division and volunteers for a seminar on the art of upcycling. This initiative aims to educate and inspire the attendees to live a more sustainable life inside and outside the office.

Epson Philippines Corporation employees participating in the 2nd eco-seminar facilitated by DENR-EMB

This time, Epson employees learned how to upcycle used plastic bottles and other office waste materials by transforming them into desk organizers, ornaments, pencil cases, and coin purses with the help of Upcycle Philippines founder, Adavieve Mella.

As part of its CSR program, Epson Philippines and DENR-EMB also launched the 2nd EcoVision Film Competition (Documentary Edition), an inter-school video-making contest that aims to tap the creativity of university students in raising public understanding of environmental conservation through short documentaries.

With the theme ‘Upcycling Heroes,’ the entries must feature a Philippine-based organization or individual who champions or performs Upcycling as a tool for environmental sustainability.

We are glad to, once again, partner with DENR-EMB, as well as with other like-minded organizations and individuals in conducting our 2019 – 2020 eco-initiatives. Our eco-initiatives serve as our simple contribution to Epson’s overall environmental vision to be an indispensable company that uses its efficient, compact, and precision technologies to achieve sustainability,” said Donna Ferro, brand and communications head of Epson Philippines.

