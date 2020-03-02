Equilibrium brings specialty beverages and more at WOFEX’s nationwide run 2020

The World Food Expo (WOFEX), one of the biggest and most looked-forward-to food shows in the Philippines to date, is hitting a major milestone this 2020. For this year’s run, WOFEX celebrates two decades of Food Show Excellence with more exhibiting brands and more exciting, much-anticipated sub-events. Expo-goers will be treated to several booths, conferences, fora and more, with themes and topics ranging from culinary industry innovations to hospitality best practices.

One of the prominent brands at the forefront of these exciting events is the country’s leading specialty beverage distributor, Equilibrium Intertrade Corporation. The company, also celebrating over two decades of successful industry presence this 2020, is set to once again highlight and offer big discounts on all their brands. From their line of Torani Syrups and Sauces, to other world-renowned products like Caffè Mauro, Dilmah 100% Ceylon Teas, MoCafe, David Rio, and Café Essentials, to their world-class equipment such as the Rancilio Espresso Machines and Mazzer Coffee Grinders. Roasting company Curve Coffee Collaborators and Barista and Coffee Academy of Asia (BCAA) are also set to make appearances to share industry expertise. In further support of WOFEX’s 2020 milestone, Equilibrium will also be present at all of the exhibit’s regional shows, including its very first Southern Luzon edition to be held in Bicol (Legazpi, Albay).

Equilibrium Intertrade Corporation will offer up its expertise about the specialty beverage industry on all WOFEX 2020 runs in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. With branches in Cagayan de Oro, Davao City, Cebu City, Puerto Prinsesa City, Palawan, Baguio City, Naga City, Pampanga, and Iloilo, Equilibrium remains generous in sharing their coffee prowess. The premier distributor of beverages, supplies, ingredients, and equipment to most of the country’s most favorite cafes, hotels, and restaurants will also offer free business consultations on all event runs, starting with cafe business ideas all the way to the most pressing questions about the food and beverage industry. Some of the most prestigious instructors from the Barista and Coffee Academy of Asia (BCAA) will be at the frontlines to answer any business-related or beverage-related inquiries.

WOFEX attendees at Legazpi, Cebu, Davao, and Manila can also expect to be treated to delicious specialty beverages courtesy of Equilibrium’s professional baristas, who will prepare all their sample beverages in a unique, brilliantly-designed booth that speaks strongly of the company’s sustainability initiatives. In 2019, Equilibrium further solidified its thrust to committing to sustainability by joining events with the theme of environmental sustainability. This won the company WOFEX’s Best Booth Award. In continuous pursuit of this, the company will once again craft parts of their 2020 booth from recycled materials.

The World Food Expo 2020 opens up many generous opportunities for business owners, suppliers, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and dreamers and aspirants alike as it celebrates two decades of food excellence in the country. As for locally-rooted Equilibrium Intertrade Corporation, being part of this milestone in order to further uplift the Filipino food and beverage scene as a whole will only be for the betterment of the industry that it aims to continually inspire.

WOFEX 2020 will run in Legazpi, Albay from February 28 to March 1, 2020 at the Legazpi Convention Center, Booth no. 301; in Visayas from April 3 to 5, 2020 at the Cebu Trade Hall, SM City Cebu, Booth no. 245; in Mindanao from June 19 to 21, 2020 at SMX Davao, SM Lanang Premier Mall in Davao, Booth no. 405; and finally, in Manila from August 5 to 8, 2020 at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia, Pasay City, Booth no. 1207, 1233 and 1337 at the ground floor, and Booth no. 2004, 2030 and 2068 at the second floor.