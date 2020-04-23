Ergonomic Work-From-Home Space Design Guide for WFH Beginners

Millions of Filipinos engage in the gig economy – from freelancers to several different independent contractors – and work remotely. But with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the country, working from home has become the new normal.

Government offices and select companies have adopted telecommuting policies following the temporary closure of physical stores and offices, and the strict physical distancing measures implemented during the Enhanced Community Quarantine while keeping operations afloat. It is realistic to assume that many employees (and companies) are working from home for the first time, and find it challenging in terms of routine, collaborating with colleagues and clients, and putting boundaries between home and work life.

Regardless of working style, here are some tips on how to adjust and arrange a productive workspace.

Deciding on where to work

Your home office options highly depend on your living arrangements and the type of work you do. Having a dedicated workspace in a separate room gives you a quiet and private place to do business in.

For those with small living spaces, try to pick an area with the least amount of distraction or is spacious enough for your needs, with power outlets nearby for your gadgets. This may involve setting up a table in the corner of your bedroom/living room or converting your dining table as your work desk.

Furnishing your home office

You spend hours in front of your computer so it’s important to make it comfortable and enjoyable. An ergonomic workspace can relieve day-to-day discomforts such as eyestrain or back pain, can cut the risk of injury, and can encourage proper posture.

Choose a chair with a backrest and armrests for support, with adjustable seat height, and one that allows you to move around without overstretching yourself. A proper desk can accommodate your gadgets, files, and other essentials. It also lets you work at ease with your computer screen and peripherals positioned correctly.

You should be able to sit back on your chair with your feet flat on the ground, with your shoulders relaxed, elbows bent around 90 degrees, and your arms hovered over the keyboard. Readjust as needed.

Making it an ideal workspace

Natural light is beneficial in your working area as it brings energy into the room, so best to set up by the window or next to other light sources. Create the right ambiance with essential oils or your choice of ambient work music. Add a visual breather with indoor plants, photos, and art-inspired decor for inspiration.

Lastly, take note of air circulation. Too warm and you'll suffer from fatigue/headache, feel sleepy, or irritable; too cold and you'll be susceptible to illness. Summer days are upon us and investing in a quality and efficient air conditioning unit helps control temperature and humidity, in turn increasing productivity and reducing sick days. This also cools your computer/laptop and makes them work better. Best to keep the AC unit around 25°C to attain thermal comfort while staying awake and productive. Make sure to pick an air conditioning unit that has an energy-saving or sustainability component, as you work from home more often (or all the time) this month. And should the work-from-home arrangement extend, remember to give your air conditioning unit a good clean by carefully taking out the filter and dusting it off, or spraying it gently with water.

