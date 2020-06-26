Erik Santos croons “Kung Maibabalik” – theme song of the intriguing K-drama “Familiar Wife”

The King of OPM Theme Songs Erik Santos sings the hopeful love ballad “Kung Maibabalik,” the official soundtrack of the Kapamilya Channel’s morning K-drama “Familiar Wife.”

Kung Maibabalik” evokes the feeling of wanting to go back to what it was before, complementing the story of the romance fantasy drama where a married couple, Paolo (Ji Sung) and Aileen (Han Ji-min), suddenly becomes strangers living different lives after an unexpected, fateful incident.

The song is part of the Kapamilya singer’s “Erik Santos 15” album released under Star Music, along with 14 other tracks including Erik’s musical collaborations with various OPM artists.

Composed by couple Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez, “Kung Maibabalik” is produced by ABS-CBN Music’s creative director Jonathan Manalo.

Check out the lyrics of “Kung Maibabalik” on Star Music’s YouTube channel and watch out for the song in “Familiar Wife,” airing on weekdays at 9:30am on Kapamilya Channel, currently available on SKY channel 8 on SD, SKY channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 2, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA) nationwide, and also online via livestreaming on the iWant app and on iwant.ph.

