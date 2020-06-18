Ever Bilena | Feel good tricks to look good for Dad’s day

Life in quarantine and the new normal has been a big challenge but dads have been putting in a lot extra work as our all-around family man. From balancing different tasks to keeping the family together, a father’s effort during these times is truly unrivaled.

So dads, take your well-deserved time-off and celebrate Father’s Day by relaxing and bringing out the dapper guy in you.

Reward yourself for everything you’ve done during this pandemic and check out these simple tips from Blackwater to help you feel and look good this Father’s Day:

Try something new. Improving your look is an experiment — if you aren’t going to try it, how will you know if it will work for you? Now that hair salons are open, get a new haircut and style it using Blackwater Loose Flow Hair Wax (P120) for a sleek and manageable look that will surely surprise the missus when you get home to celebrate Father’s Day.

Get your mind right. Part of feeling good is having the right mindset and attitude. Scents can subconsciously impact your emotions, so brighten your mood and boost your confidence on this special day by spraying on your preferred Blackwater perfume (price starts at P120 to P135). There different scents and notes to choose from earthy and floral to citrus and aquatic.

Practice self-care. Taking care of the body is just as important as the mind. It will make you happier which ultimately amplifies your handsomeness. Don’t know where to start? You can find self-care and grooming products from Blackwater by visiting its website http://blackwater.com.ph/ or follow Blackwater’s Facebook page @blackwaterphofficial and official Lazada page.

Father’s Day or not, dads deserve to always feel and look their best after all the love and hardwork they provide.