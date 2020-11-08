Ever Bilena holds biggest 11.11 blowout sale on Shopee and Lazada

Looking for gift ideas to give on Christmas? Or planning to stock up new makeup products for the holidays?

Prepare your carts because Ever Bilena, one of the countrys leading cosmetic brands, will be holding its biggest blowout sale with deals up to 50% off and free shipping this November 11 on Lazada and Shopee.

Achieve the perfect low key glam like Viy Cortez by availing of the limited edition Ever Bilena x Viy Line bundle for only Php253. This includes the Ever Bilena Sculpt and Strobe, EB Advance Perfect Eye Brow, Viyline Water-base Tint V2. This limited offer will be sold on Ever Bilena and ViyLine Shopee and Lazada stores on 11.11 only.

Theres more! Make the most out of the 11:11 sale and add to cart three Blush Rush of any shade to get one Rosy Trio for free! This is the perfect gift to give away to your loved ones, friends or for yourself for Christmas!

Dont miss out on these great exclusive deals from Ever Bilena only on 11.11 on Ever Bilena Lazada page (http://bit.ly/EBshopee) and Shopee (https://bit.ly/ShopEverBilena).