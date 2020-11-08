Ever Bilena holds biggest 11.11 blowout sale on Shopee and Lazada

0 comment

Looking for gift ideas to give on Christmas? Or planning to stock up new makeup products for the holidays?

Prepare your carts because Ever Bilena, one of the countrys leading cosmetic brands, will be holding its biggest blowout sale with deals up to 50% off and free shipping this November 11 on Lazada and Shopee.

Achieve the perfect low key glam like Viy Cortez by availing of the limited edition Ever Bilena x Viy Line bundle for only Php253. This includes the Ever Bilena Sculpt and Strobe, EB Advance Perfect Eye Brow, Viyline Water-base Tint V2. This limited offer will be sold on Ever Bilena and ViyLine Shopee and Lazada stores on 11.11 only.

Theres more! Make the most out of the 11:11 sale and add to cart three Blush Rush of any shade to get one Rosy Trio for free! This is the perfect gift to give away to your loved ones, friends or for yourself for Christmas!

Dont miss out on these great exclusive deals from Ever Bilena only on 11.11 on Ever Bilena Lazada page (http://bit.ly/EBshopee) and Shopee (https://bit.ly/ShopEverBilena).

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Get your first look at Tom Holland as the young Nathan Drake in “Uncharted”

Team Orange 0 comments
Columbia Pictures has unveiled the first-look images for its upcoming action adventure Uncharted, adapted from the massively popular PlayStation/Naughty Dog video game franchise.   In his interview with Collider.com, Tom…

Get Lysol Hand Sanitizer in Shopee’s 11.11 Sale!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Value-conscious Filipino shoppers and lovers of online sales are in for a treat as Lysol makes available its newest product, Lysol Hand Sanitizer, in Shopee’s 11.11 Sale! These days, with…

GIGA Pro comes with up to 114 GB for Smart’s biggest prepaid data offer yet

Team Orange 0 comments Promos
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) is making it simpler and easier for subscribers to keep up with their growing digital needs with GIGA Pro,  Smart’s biggest prepaid data…

Lifetime Free Gas up for grabs at SEAOIL’s Promo

Team Orange 0 comments Motoring
SEAOIL Philippines is bringing back the first-of-its-kind “Lifetime Free Gas Promo” that awards a lifetime supply of SEAOIL fuels to the grand winners. “The Lifetime Free Gas (LFG) promo is…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone