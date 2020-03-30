Ever Bilena supports Bb. Pilipinas 2020

0 comment

Ever Bilena, the countrys number one cosmetics brand, continues to show unwavering support to Binibining Pilipinas 2020 as the pageants official make-up sponsor.

As part of their pageant journey, the candidates paid a visit to the Ever Bilena headquarters in Caloocan where they were welcomed by the executives and Ever Bilena staff. During the visit, the ladies were given a make-up tutorial, and showcased their beauty and personality through the mini fashion show.

Four candidates were also selected as ambassadors for the four Ever Bilena brand titles namely, (L-R): Patrizia Garcia as Ms. Blackwater, Hannah Arnold as Ms. Careline, Samantha Bernardo as Ms. Ever Bilena and Honey Grace Cartasano as Ms. EB Advance.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

