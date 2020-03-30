Ever Bilena supports Bb. Pilipinas 2020

Ever Bilena, the countrys number one cosmetics brand, continues to show unwavering support to Binibining Pilipinas 2020 as the pageants official make-up sponsor.

As part of their pageant journey, the candidates paid a visit to the Ever Bilena headquarters in Caloocan where they were welcomed by the executives and Ever Bilena staff. During the visit, the ladies were given a make-up tutorial, and showcased their beauty and personality through the mini fashion show.

Four candidates were also selected as ambassadors for the four Ever Bilena brand titles namely, (L-R): Patrizia Garcia as Ms. Blackwater, Hannah Arnold as Ms. Careline, Samantha Bernardo as Ms. Ever Bilena and Honey Grace Cartasano as Ms. EB Advance.