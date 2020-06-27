Everise launches the “Love Experience” in support of Pride Month

Everise, a next-generation, disruptive, business process outsourcing (BPO) company, launches a solution experience for brands who want a 100% boost of love into their customer experience- The Love Experience (LX)

June is Pride Month. Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, but it is also about fighting for acceptance across the world.

June was chosen to remember the Stonewall Inn riots against a police raid in New York City which sparked the movement toward equality. The LGBT flag, created by American artist, gay rights activists and U.S. army veteran, Gilbert Baker, made its debut in 1978 as a symbol for the gay and lesbian political movement. Each colour of the flag has a specific meaning: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for harmony, and violet for spirit. Since then, the LGBTQ+ has made sweeping progress thanks to advocates and allies around the world.

Love isn’t a product, it’s an experience.

This year, global experience company, Everise, is showing support with their “Love Experience” (LX) campaign and Heartbeat Headset, a symbol for the people in the company to encourage empathy and acceptance of all.

“We are a people-first organization, supporting diversity, inclusion and equality.” says Sudhir Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Everise. “The headset is a symbol for our ongoing commitment to effect positive change in our communities across the globe,” Agarwal added.

The LX Heartbeat Headset was created to spark dialogue about how change has to come from within – it represents a vehicle for communication and is intended to remind people that no matter who is on the other end of the line, it is important to listen with an empathetic ear and turn any hateful speech into an open and tolerant dialogue.

A limited number of headsets will be made available for customer experience agents, or champions as they are referred to by the company, to use proudly while helping customers with their queries.

A little Love goes a long way

Everise proves that celebrating diversity and championing causes like pride can have real business impact as well. The company shows positive employee feedback with an industry-leading score of 4.4/5 and a 91% referral rating on Glassdoor , a leading employer review website.

Employees were encouraged to share their thoughts in support of the Love Experience campaign.

“I am grateful that I can share my ideologies, creativity, and passion without fear of judgement from my colleagues, as Everise celebrates diversity,” said Dennis Francisco, Senior Manager of Marketing at Everise, based in the Philippines.

Josh Brown, VP of Client Services and Sales for Everise, based in the U.S., met his future husband while at Everise, as well as a work family.

“It was during my time with Everise that I grew the most professionally and personally. I was met with open arms and a team who continues to invest in me. I grew into a person I could be proud of – a person I could love.”

Everise’s Chief People Officer, Sheena Ponnappan, will be hosting a town hall with the global workforce to hear more about employees’ experiences as they celebrate pride month this Friday, 26 June 2020.

Disclaimer: The LX Heartbeat Headset has limited production and is only available for Everise employees.