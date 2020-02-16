Everyday Favorites, All-Day Rewards At Pancake House

Searching for the next best discounts and freebies? Look no further than at Pancake House and Choose to Feel Good with its new Rewards Card!

In line with its commitment to continuously deliver feel-good dining experiences through its well-loved meals, Pancake House launches this delightful treat for loyal customers and fans.

All-day diners now have even more reasons to keep coming back for the timeless and enduring homey classics that they have grown to love. With the Pancake House Rewards Card, you can access exclusive deals to enjoy along with your favorite comfort meals, any time of the year; such as an outright 10% discount for dine-in or take-out transactions worth at least Php 600.

Included in the annual subscription, cardholders can also enjoy free pancakes on their birthday month, a free House Specials Set A when they register online, and many more feel-good freebies. This special Rewards Card can be easily claimed starting on February 17, with a minimum single-receipt food purchase of PHP1,000 only.

“We are introducing the Pancake House Rewards Card as a way to show appreciation to our regular diners and to connect with them in new ways,” says Pancake House Senior Marketing Manager Cherry Hernandez. “We hope this program gives Filipinos another reason to Choose to Feel Good every day of the year and will encourage them to come home to familiar comfort at Pancake House.”

Get the most bang for your buck whenever you dine in at any Pancake House store nationwide with the new Rewards Card!