Exclusive Gift of Health and Convenience with Free Konsulta MD from Globe At Home this Holiday season

If there is a common wish that most Filipinos have this Christmas more than anything, it is for their families to stay healthy and safe as the threat of the pandemic continues to loom in the country.

Fortunately, today’s advanced technology already allows for video or voice consultations, which saves the patient from the hassle and worry of going to the hospital without compromising their health. Now, you can also have this gift of health and convenience with your family courtesy of Globe At Home Unli Plans! Konsulta MD is a telehealth membership service that lets you avail of 24/7 services from skilled and licensed Filipino doctors who can provide safe medical assessment and advice on basic healthcare and proper medication.

All existing Globe At Home Postpaid customers will get this gift starting December 21, 2020. After receiving the text notification that your Konsulta MD access is already activated, just download the app [bit.ly/KonsultaMDApp] and register to start availing of the free online consultation.

With the free 6 months access to Konsulta MD family plan, you and your family can enjoy the following benefits for free and save up to Php 1,000:

UNLIMITED voice consult

2 video consults

e-Prescription

e-Laboratory request

e-Medical certificate

Access to partner benefits

5 members

Get this amazing freebie now when you apply for Globe At Home Unli Plans 1899 to 2899 with speeds of up to 30 mbps and 100 mbps respectively! For consultations or inquiries, you may call 7798-8000 or download the KonsultaMD app for free on the Play Store and App Store.

Know more about what Globe At Home UNLI Plan best fits your connectivity and lifestyle needs this season by visiting the Globe At Home Online Shop here [https://shop.globe.com.ph/broadband-plans].