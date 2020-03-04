ExperienceAweSM at this year’s Cyberzone Game Fest

SM Cyberzone, the country’s largest chain of IT retail stores, is placing the Filipino gaming industry on the spotlight with Game Fest 2020 now happening in select SM malls. Now on its fifth year, the tech hub continues to cement their position in the gaming industry and continue to uphold their promise of providing the best and latest gadgets to shoppers.

“We live in an age where we are inseparable with our gadgets that help us power our passions. This month, we’re highlighting this by focusing on Filipino gaming, specifically, eSports,” said SM Supermalls senior assistant vice president for sponsorships and Cyberzone marketing head Patrick Pacla.

Here are 4 tech-citing activities to watch out for at SM:

Game Tech Fair – Get a chance to score exclusive deals and discounts on peripherals, gaming hardware, the latest PC builds, and laptops.

Gaming Zone – Partnered with top-notch tech and gaming brands, gamers will experience a synergy of incredible touch-and-try gaming experiences featuring only the newest innovations on eSports.

Gaming Tournament – To continue developing the future of eSports in the country, Cyberzone Game Fest 2020 will set the stage for the most epic PC and console tournaments.

Gaming Lounge – In partnership with the finest gaming brands in the industry, this year’s Game Fest will showcase multiple gaming setups assembled with high performance systems suitable for both enthusiasts and professional players.

Cyberzone Game Fest 2020 is set to kick off at SM City North EDSA – The Annex on February 28 and will roll out to the following SM malls: Southmall (March 6 to 7), Naga (March 13 to 15), Iloilo (March 20 to 22), Lipa (March 27 to 29), Fairview (April 3 to 5), Cagayan de Oro Downtown (April 17 to 19), Bacoor (April 24 to 26), Cebu (March 1 to 3), Clark (May 8 to 10), Marikina (May 15 to 17), Calamba (May 22 to 24), Davao (May 29 to 31).

Cyberzone Game Fest 2020 was made possible by PC Express, Data Blitz, Playpark, Asus Republic of Gamers, Lenovo, Legion, Acer Predator, MSI, AOC Agon, Philips, Cooler Master, HyperX, Razer, JBL, and Logitech.

Whether it is gaming, virtual reality, photography, or tech – Filipinos can live a #LifePowered by their passion with Cyberzone.