Experience the deliciously pure and healthy taste of San Miguel Del Mar Tuna

0 comment

Staying at home for the past few months has challenged many to become experimental in the kitchen, whipping up different recipes they can think of or following online trends.

While eating clean and healthy remains to be one of our top goals, as it signals how we choose to take care of our bodies, it also can seem like a challenge especially during these trying times. Some think of healthy food as lacking in taste or the ability to make us full, while others tend to choose more convenient food options, with the perception that nutritional meals require time, dedication, and ingredients with limited availability to prepare.

Luckily, San Miguel Foods, one of the leading food companies well-known in providing a diverse selection of food products defined by quality, taste, and safety, has now launched its newest offering perfect for those looking to make cleaner food choices, San Miguel Del Mar Tuna. The company’s first entry to the canned tuna category, San Miguel Del Mar stands out from other brands, as it is made from 100% pure tuna chunks, with no extenders and no preservatives.

Available in two variants, Chunks in Vegetable Oil and Chunks in Water, San Miguel Del Mar Tuna is rich in Omega 3, which helps prevent and manage heart disease, and protein, which is crucial for our bodies to grow, repair tissue, create essential hormones and enzymes, and support our immune systems. Packed with all its natural ingredients, San Miguel Del Mar Tuna also comes in an easy-open-can to make your meal prep and midday snacks healthier and equally delicious.

We’re really excited to bring San Miguel Del Mar to the market because it delivers delicious and quality, honest-to-goodness pure and meaty tuna chunks with no extenders and preservatives,” said Hasmine Du, AVP and Marketing Manager for San Miguel Foods.

To help you get started on exciting your palate in an easy and healthy way, San Miguel Del Mar partnered with three personalities known for creating their own simply delicious recipes: homecook and writer Steph Zubiri, and established Chef Ed Bugia and Chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu. Using San Miguel Del Mar Tuna, each of them created dishes to give everyone an effortlessly nutritious meal, no matter the time of the day.

Try it simply topped on your rice, or on adlai grains; in a no-fuss sandwich, or in a truffle mushroom crepe; straight from the can or as a rillette. With San Miguel Del Mar’s 100% pure authentic tuna, healthy eating is now uncomplicated and equally tasty.

San Miguel Del Mar Tuna is available in two variants, Chunks in Vegetable Oil and Chunks in Water, in all leading supermarkets, groceries and convenience stores, and is offered in an 185g easy-to-open can for only Php61 SRP. For more details, visit https://www.sanmiguelfoods.com/

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Globe myBusiness teams up with international LMS providers to boost digital learningefforts in local schools

Team Orange 0 comments
The global pandemic has encouraged many industries to adjust and find ways to thrive in the new normal. In the education sector, institutions are expected to explore new ways of…

Watch the official trailer of Cursed, premiering July 17, only on Netflix

Team Orange 0 comments Books
Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who…

ABS-CBN paid Gov’t P71.5B in taxes in 17 years

Team Orange 0 comments Politics
ABS-CBN Group chief financial officer (CFO) Ricardo Tan said that ABS-CBN Corporation and its subsidiaries contributed P71.5 billion in taxes to the national economy within a period of 17 years.…

Gateway Gallery: Experience the museum in your pocket

Team Orange 0 comments Arts & Cratfs
The digitalization of Gateway Gallery continues as it launches a mobile app that will provide an interactive and more accessible art experience to the public. The Gateway Gallery mobile app,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone