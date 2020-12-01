Express your unique self with the new SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE

Smartphones have become an essential part of people’s modern lifestyles. For Millennials and Generation Z, phones have been an accessory to express their unique personalities. With this, Samsung shares ways that you can show your colorful personalities with the help of the Galaxy S20 FE:

Go beyond comfort zones. Break up the routine and look for other activities to enjoy and show your followers. The Galaxy S20 FE can help you explore different hobbies such as further honing your capabilities in photography, content creation, or videography. It has a 32MP pro-grade selfie camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 12MP Wide-angle Camera, and an 8MP Telephoto camera that can provide you with high-quality images and videos.

Show your true colors. Expressive, amiable, or elegant? The entire line-up of Galaxy S20 FE devices has been designed based on the colors that speak to every style and personality. This helps you find the color that best represents your uniqueness.

Cloud Mint is for those who radiate a cool vibe, while Cloud Lavender is perfect for those who relate to sophistication. Cloud Navy is for those who like a timeless yet contemporary style. Cloud Orange fits those who are playful and lively. Cloud White is for those who want purity and elegance, while Cloud Red is for expressive souls.

Stay inspired. Rely on the Galaxy S20 FE’s display when looking for creative inspirations. The device has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen, perfect when you are streaming inspirational videos. Those who are into the arts can better appreciate paintings shown on the screen as it gives crystal clear visuals.

Be unstoppable. Those who want to unleash their gaming potential or share their talents with the world can now take advantage of the Galaxy S20 FE. The device has an advanced processor, 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging capability and Wireless PowerShare feature to hone mobile gaming skills or connect with friends longer without worrying.

With the Galaxy S20 FE, you can now define and explore your individuality. The ultimate tool for expression retails at Php 35,990 through the Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Online Store, and Samsung-authorized online stores.

Starting today until December 31, 2020, customers who will purchase the device will be given a payment term option of up to 24 months at 0% interest through the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ promo. Meanwhile, they may also trade-in their old smartphone or tablet for a new Galaxy S20 FE and get a top up worth PHP 4,000 at any of the participating stores through the Trade In, Save Up promo.