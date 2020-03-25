Travel Advisory: Extended Flexibility options are now available for all existing AirAsia flight bookings with departures until 31 May 2020

All AirAsia guests with existing flight bookings made on or before 22 March 2020 with a departure date between 23 March and 31 May 2020 will now be able to select from a range of extended flexibility options for future travel.

Eligible guests can now select from the following flexible travel options immediately, using the airline’s AI chatbot AVA on support.airasia.com or airasia.com:

· Unlimited flight change: Change to any new travel date before 31 October 2020 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost subject to seat availability; OR

· Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 365 calendar days from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

Please refer to the COVID-19 Guide to check your eligibility and for information on how to submit your preferred alternate travel request.

The above guest information is only applicable for direct online bookings made via airasia.com. For group bookings or those made with travel agents, kindly refer to your respective booking agent for further assistance.

Our customer support services including AVA are currently receiving a very high volume of requests and we are doing everything we can to assist our guests during this time. Please bear with us as we prioritise guests with immediate flight departure needs first.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

