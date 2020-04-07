“Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth premieres April 24, only on Netflix

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

Extraction: Main Trailer This isn't just any mission. It's THE mission. Chris Hemsworth stars in Extraction, streaming April 24. Posted by Netflix on Monday, April 6, 2020

An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Directed by: Sam Hargrave

Screenplay by: Joe Russo

Produced by: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour

Filmed On-Location: India, Thailand

