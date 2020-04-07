“Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth premieres April 24, only on Netflix

0 comment

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

Extraction: Main Trailer

This isn't just any mission. It's THE mission. Chris Hemsworth stars in Extraction, streaming April 24.

Posted by Netflix on Monday, April 6, 2020

An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Directed by: Sam Hargrave

Screenplay by: Joe Russo

Produced by: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour

Filmed On-Location: India, Thailand

 

Love watching Netflix on mobile? Now at only PHP 149/month, the new Netflix Mobile plan lets you enjoy all our movies and shows on your smartphone or tablet.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

16th Cinema One Originals extends entry deadline to June

Team Orange 0 comments
Cinema One Originals puts off the film festival slated this year and extends deadline for the submission of script entries for its 16th run until June 1 (Monday), allowing more…

Travel Advisory: AirAsia cancels flights as PH government extends enhanced community quarantine

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Following the Philippine government’s directive of extending the enhanced community quarantine period in Luzon, AirAsia is cancelling all domestic and international Z2 flights until 30 April 2020. All affected guests…

Elmo Magalona makes 2020 music comeback with “Hold”

Team Orange 0 comments Motoring
Elmo Magalona makes his 2020 comeback, this time with the single “Hold.” The R&B-infused hip-hop tracks marks his return to rap, following the footsteps that have been laid out by…

Christian Bautista and Janine Teñoso release uplifting duet “Bukas Wala Nang Ulan”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
  From Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista and one of OPM’s finest young artists Janine Teñoso comes the original collaboration “Bukas Wala Nang Ulan.” The uplifting track comes at just…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone