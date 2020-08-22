F1 Hotel Manila: Stay well at the home of happy and safe experiences

F1 Hotel Manila’s highest priority is the safety and wellbeing of all our guests and associates. Travel is an important part of our lives and we understand there are concerns regarding COVID-19.

F1 Hotel Manila’s new Stay Well program brings together several safety protocols to give you peace of mind when you stay with us – the Home of Happy and Safe Experiences.

Everyone is subjected to a body temperature check at the hotel’s entry points. The mandatory use of hand sanitizers and disinfectant foot baths prior to entry to the hotel is strictly implemented. All guests and associates are required to wear face masks at all times while inside the hotel premises. Social distancing is strictly observed, including inside elevators. Handheld ultraviolet light devices are used to disinfect key cards, stationery and other high touch points. Protective shields are installed at the Front Desk and Concierge areas. A safety kit composed of a face mask and hand sanitizer is being provided to guests upon check-in. Freshly prepared breakfast meals are delivered directly to guest rooms.

Hotel facilities such as The Canary bar, F All-Day Dining restaurant, pool area, gym and spa are closed until further notice. Regular disinfection and deep cleaning is carried out in all public areas such as the elevators, reception counters and toilets. Areas such as the ground floor and 5th floor lobbies are equipped with air purifiers and humidifiers. Guest rooms undergo enhanced cleaning and sanitation processes with the use of ultraviolet light and steaming machines. Hand sanitizers are available in all public areas of the hotel. Every car accessing the hotel’s car park undergoes a disinfection spray.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

