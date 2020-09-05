Facts, Figures and Personalities this Sunday in “Sama Na, Census Na!”

Join DA Arnell Ignacio this Sunday, 11am to 12nn in PTV-4, with livestream on Facebook, and Youtube, as he hosts another episode of “Sama Na, Census Na!”, a three-part series that will feature and explain all about the 2020 Census of Population and Housing (2020 CPH) and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The episode will feature the brains behind the now-popular official jingle of the 2020 CPH “Sama Na, Census Na!”, and PSA’s very own, OIC- Assistant National Statistician Flor Varona, as well as the whole WeIRD band; Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones, as she explains how important accurate data is to the Education Department, as well to other government institutions; some highlights of the virtual press conference where Usec. Dennis S. Mapa, Ph. D, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, explains the importance of the 2020 CPH to the Filipinos; a feature on some influencers who have helped promote this noble endeavor in their social platforms; plus more interesting trivia about the 2020 CPH.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is the government agency tasked to execute Executive Order No. 352 where all households and institutional population will be enumerated to count all members and determine their respective demographics and socio-economic characteristics. The PSA will undertake the entire process of enumerating the Philippine population by collecting, compiling, evaluating, analyzing, publishing, and disseminating data, which will be achieved through the 2020 CPH.

The 2020 CPH aims to provide government executives and policy makers up-to-date information on population and housing that contributes to social and economic development plans, policies, projects, and programs. The results of the census will also be used to develop key strategies for population management. This will also be beneficial to businesses, industries and non-profit organizations, including research and academic institutions. The 2020 CPH, which started in September 1, 2020 and will last the whole month of September, is the 15th Census of Population and 7th Census of Housing.

So see you this Sunday … “Sama Na, Census Na!”