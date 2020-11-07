Fall in love with Elisse Joson and Gino Roque IV in “Beauty and the Boss” on iflix

There is no greater feeling than meeting the love of your life, especially when it is in the most unexpected of places. iflix puts a twist on this classic storyline with its newest original series – Beauty And The Boss – which premieres last November 06, Friday. And you can watch it for free!

Two of the country’s rising stars, Elisse Joson and Gino Roque IV, topbill this romantic comedy which talks about falling in love from the guy’s point-of-view. Rafa (played by Roque) breaks away from the family business and opens his own café. Stella (Joson) is a young woman who applies to work at the café. Her hardworking go-getter attitude earns her high praise at work, but it’s her charisma and kindness that seems to be winning someone’s heart. How will their love story, surrounded by cupcakes and all kinds of sweet treats, play out? A new episode drops every week!

After spending several months of working on the script, the story, and the casting, the team was all set to shoot. Then the pandemic and lockdown started. So they had to come up with an alternative.

To keep everyone safe for the duration of the shoot, Roque and the rest of the production team decided to rent an entire resort and create a bubble to work within. Director James Mayo said that this helped them be more efficient with their daily shot lists and working schedule. And in the end, they came out of it with a show they are truly proud of.

