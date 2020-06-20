Feasts for the man of the hour from The Bistro Group

Dad can’t say no to meaty, fall-off-the-bone ribs and steaks any time of the year, especially on his special day this Sunday, June 21. Treat him to the delicious goodness of juicy, luscious steaks and slow-cooked, tender ribs that are perfectly glazed, they glisten!

At TGIFridays, Italianni’s and Denny’s, place an order of their bestselling ribs and take home another one for FREE at the following select branches:

ITALIANNI’S Bonifacio High Street, Ayala North Exchange, Greenbelt 2, Glorietta 4, Eastwood City, Evia Lifestyle Center, Alabang Town Center, Midtown and Vista Mall Sta. Rosa Dine-in store hours are from 11am to 6pm

TGIFRIDAY’S at Bonifacio High Street, Alabang Town Center, SM Mall of Asia, Glorietta 3 and Evia Lifestyle Center. Dine-in store hours are from 11am to 6:30pm

DENNY’S at Uptown Parade, Midtown, Eastwood City and Vista Mall Sta. Rosa. Dine-in store hours are from 8am to 8pm

Meanwhile, steak-loving Dads will be happy to sink their teeth into Texas Roadhouse‘s legeandary Ft. Worth 10 oz Ribeye Steak, an order of which entitles guests to half ribs for FREE to take home.

Dads who are partial to Asian cuisine will love the dishes of Watami and Modern Shanghai. As a Father’s Day treat, order Xiao Long Bao at Modern Shanghai and get one FREE to go. At Watami, an order of Tokyo Beef Rice Bowl entitles guests to another one FREE to go.

Of course, there are a lot more on the menu, so get ahead and spoil Dad!

At Buffalo Wild Wings, Buy 1 Get 1 Platter 2 (Liempo, Ribs, Traditional Wings and Rice) available for Take-Out/Delivery only at these branches inside Denny’s Vista and Uptown, BGC.

