Feel good this Mother’s Day with this tribute to moms and frontliners

This Mother’s Day may feel a little tougher than usual because of the challenging times we live in, but that doesn’t mean it has to be cancelled this year.

NutriAsia, the leading producer and distributor of sauces and condiments in the Philippines — home of well-loved brands Datu Puti, Silver Swan, UFC, Mang Tomas, and Papa, decided to pay tribute to the wonderful moms who have always been there for us through a funny but heartwarming Mother’s Day video of a son asking his mom for some help in cooking.

In the video, a son calls his mom up because he needs her help in cooking some ulam with some limited ingredients. The mom adorably does her best to teach her son even though using new technology can be challenging for her.

Showing that a mother knows exactly what to do with what she has, the mom shows her son that even with simple ingredients like a can of luncheon meat, a couple of carrots, and some potatoes in the fridge he can cook a Masarap at Masayang menudo, especially with the help of a pouch of UFC Ready Recipes Menudo Sauce she left in her son’s apartment.

UFC Ready Recipes Sauces are a range of ready to use cooking sauces, made from ingredients such as real tomatoes, selected spices and meat flavors. UFC Ready Recipe Sauces are convenient and easy to use. It is pre-mixed and pre-seasoned, and all you have to do is to pour the sauce and let it simmer. It’s available in different variants like Afritada, Menudo, Caldereta and Mechado.

At the end, it’s revealed that she raised a great, caring kid who looks out for others, as it turns out that he was cooking some food to give away to our brave frontliners!

The video is definitely inspiring and perfect for Mother’s Day, as it shows us that our moms do know best and we can always turn to her for help whenever we need it—and, of course, that the best children are raised by the best mothers.

You too can show your mom some love on Mother’s Day! Easily make a Masarap at Masayang meal for her at home this Mother’s Day! You may visit https://nutriasia.com/recipe/ for recipe ideas!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

