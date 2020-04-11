Fight COVID-19 with ProSource Premium Coconut Products – Now available online

In view of how the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become an alarming global concern, and with a lot of fake news going around on how to combat the virus, it turns out hand-washing is still the best way to fight COVID-19 or any viruses for that matter. Soap with anti-bacterial and anti-microbial components, is excellent in combating these viruses and bacteria that are present in our hands.

Dr. Fabian M. Dayrit, Ph.D, of the Ateneo de Manila University recently published the benefits of coconut oil with its potent antiviral properties thanks to the presence of Lauric acid (C12). ProSource, one of the Philippines’ leading purveyors of premium coconut oil products, has made it its timely mission to make its array of world-class quality products, including Virgin Coconut Oil based, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial VCO soap readily accessible and available in the most convenient way.

Apart from groceries and leading drugstores across the country, ProSource saw the value of entering the burgeoning e-commerce and online shopping space, as they recently partnered with Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading ecommerce platform, Shopee and Beauty MNL, the go-to online beauty destination.

Now, loyal and new ProSource users can shop for their favorite products with ease, on their smartphone or computer, and have these delivered straight to their doorstep.

What this ultimately means is that enjoying the numerous benefits that ProSource premium coconut products provide has never been easier.

There is also no denying how VCO can do wonders for you, especially in boosting your immune system during times like these.

Another expert, world-renowned health-aging specialist Dr. Nicholas Perricone, asserts that VCO makes for an effective health supplement, especially with the presence of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFA), which are metabolized into energy by the liver. It also has been noted that MCFA is well-suited for detoxifying as it contains antimicrobial anti-fungal properties and is also observed to increase good cholesterol and lower blood sugar levels.

Coupled with a healthy and nutritious diet, it is suggested that taking a teaspoon of VCO before having breakfast is a good way to start. From there, one can increase their dosage to 1 to 2 tablespoons before every meal, until finally getting accustomed to having coconut oil as part of their daily diet and routine, 3 times a day.

Let’s all get started towards good health and good hygiene by supplementing with VCO and VCO soap.