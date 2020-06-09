Filipino-style spaghetti now available at Kuya J

0 comment

Every Filipino’s all-time favorite party dish and comfort food is now available at Kuya J!

Sweet, savory, and cheesy, every forkful of the new Kuya J Spaghetti will surely hit you with nostalgic fondness and fill you with satisfaction while in quarantine. This new offering is certainly a must-try with its meaty and glossy tomato sauce and perfectly cooked noodles.

Kuya J Spaghetti is available for delivery via Central by Landers for a special starting price of only Php 99. Central by Landers drivers can only deliver within select serviceable areas in Metro Manila, but luckily, you can also order this new treat for takeout in select branches.

Check out centraldelivery.ph or visit a Kuya J restaurant near you to get a taste of Kuya J Spaghetti as well as other mouthwatering dishes like the Crispy Pata, Grilled Scallops, Lechon Baka and more.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Indulge in Century Park Hotel Manila’s Sweet and Sumptuous Treats

Team Orange 0 comments
Your favorite cakes, breads and pastries, together with our scrumptious cold cuts, perfect for making sandwiches and rice dishes, have returned after several weeks of hiatus! Century Park Hotel Manila…

The Asia Pacific Predator League 2020 is Postponed to Spring 2021

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Acer announced that the Asia Pacific Predator League 2020 will be postponed to spring 2021 in the Philippines due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of the…

Alec Benjamin releases debut album “These Two Windows”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin releases his debut full-length studio album titled These Two Windows. This highly anticipated debut features fan favorites and critically acclaimed singles such as “Oh My God,” “Demons,”…

realme 6 series sold out at Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale; places realme among top-selling smartphone brands

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, achieved sold-out sales for its recently launched realme 6 series at the Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale, propelling the brand to be…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone