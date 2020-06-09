Filipino-style spaghetti now available at Kuya J

Every Filipino’s all-time favorite party dish and comfort food is now available at Kuya J!

Sweet, savory, and cheesy, every forkful of the new Kuya J Spaghetti will surely hit you with nostalgic fondness and fill you with satisfaction while in quarantine. This new offering is certainly a must-try with its meaty and glossy tomato sauce and perfectly cooked noodles.

Kuya J Spaghetti is available for delivery via Central by Landers for a special starting price of only Php 99. Central by Landers drivers can only deliver within select serviceable areas in Metro Manila, but luckily, you can also order this new treat for takeout in select branches.

Check out centraldelivery.ph or visit a Kuya J restaurant near you to get a taste of Kuya J Spaghetti as well as other mouthwatering dishes like the Crispy Pata, Grilled Scallops, Lechon Baka and more.