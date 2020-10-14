Connect and interact with other vivo users with the “vivo Fam” FB group

With physical events and interactions still unlikely to take place in the near future, vivo, the leading global technology company, has turned to social media to connect with customers—inviting vivo smartphone owners to the “vivo Fam Philippines” Facebook group.

The vivo Fam Facebook group enables members to interact with each other, be the first to learn about exclusive offers and announcements, get a chance to win exclusive items and partake in exciting activities, and have their technical questions addressed with the group’s dedicated tech team.

Through the Facebook group led by Community Manager Jose Palabyab, members can share their smartphone experiences, learn new ways of utilizing their vivo phones from fellow users, and engage one another through stunning images taken with their vivo smartphones.

With the group, members also become the first-to-know when it comes to vivo’s upcoming releases, announcements, and exclusive offers—giving them an edge on scoring the best deals ahead of most Filipinos.

The official Facebook group of Filipino vivo users also boasts of exclusive activities like mobile gaming tournaments and a regular livestream called “Kwentong vivo fam vibe check” where Palabyab gets up close and personal with the group members for fun-filled conversations on relatable topics like the advent of online classes, mobile photography, and even K-Pop culture. What’s more is that these activities usually merit exciting prizes and rewards.

This exclusive Facebook group also has a dedicated tech team than can easily address any technical questions members may have about their vivo smartphones.

Do you own a vivo smartphone? Be a part of the “vivo Fam” today by joining the “vivo Fam Philippines” Facebook group. Simply search for the group on Facebook, click join, and answer all the pre-required questions honestly.