Find Out Where #LoveRules This Valentine’s Day

Every year there comes a much-awaited day that’s all about celebrating love.

Despite whatever challenges you may be going through, February 14 is a day dedicated to letting love rule above all else. It’s not just a full 24 hour exercise of cheesy Instagram posts nor over the top declarations of deep feelings, but it’s about reminding couples of the small things that make their relationship a place where love and happiness rule in their lives.

Closeup, a brand that empowers people to be #FreeToLove, is celebrating this Valentine’s Day by inviting couples to let love rule, no matter where you are or who you are with. What’s more – Closeup is giving three lucky pairs a chance to win a special Valentine’s date treat. You and your date can get an intimate, romantic evening made just for the two of you – from a private fine dining degustation dinner, a garden picnic while watching the sunset, or even a romantic date inside a vintage plane parked in a garden. Simply post a couple selfie on Instagram or Facebook. Tag @closeupph, the location where love rules for you, and tell your story of how you let love rule in your relationship, with the hashtags #LoveRules and #FreetoLove. Send your entries in from February 5 to 9, 2020, and you’ll be one step closer to the ultimate kilig dinner for you and your love.

Central to this whole campaign is actually a partnership that closeup has entered with Google Maps. By going to freetolove.com.ph/loverules, all entries will be collated and plugged into a map that shows where people all around the country are truly #FreeToLove. By doing this, closeup hopes to start a movement of creating more places where people can truly make love rule.

Don’t let any barriers stop you from celebrating this Valentine’s Day, because #LoveRules wherever you let it.

For the full mechanics and details of Closeup’s Valentine’s Day contest, visit http://freetolove.closeup.ph/loverules.