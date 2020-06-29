Find the Best TV for Family Bonding at the Devant Flagship Store Grand Launch on Lazada

Being quarantined at home opens up endless opportunities for meaningful bonding. From conversations at the dinner table to hours spent together in front of the TV, any activity that brings the family closer is a great way to spend your time.

This July, Devant gives you even more reasons to stay at home, safe with your loved ones. On July 7, watch out for incredible deals at the Grand Launch of the Devant Flagship Store in Lazada. Exciting offers are coming your way with BIG deals including huge discounts, vouchers, and premium item freebies!

Bonding at home is made meaningful with Devant, a trusted brand that enables families to do more than just watch television programs together. By upholding three key standards in consumer electronics – World-class quality, contemporary lifestyle designs combined with up-to-date technology, and competitive pricing – Devant is able to provide Filipinos with audio video products that are worth every Peso.

Take a look at these 5 fantastic ways that you can use your Devant TV to enhance family bonding moments at home.

Watching films and TV shows as a family tops this list. With pre-installed Netflix and YouTube, your favorites are all just a click away. The shared anticipation of waiting together for the next episode adds to the fun and excitement, too! Beyond entertainment, talking about scenes and situations seen on-screen can also serve as an opportunity for teaching important life lessons. Spending extra time talking to your children about meaningful, and even controversial moments from movies and TV programs can also help forge deeper bonds between you and your family members. An awesome Smart TV from Devant can help you get active together as a family. Use your TV as a speaker by switching on audio-only mode, connect your phone via Bluetooth, blast your favorite songs, and dance away. Work up a sweat while having fun and building memories with your loved ones at home. Use the VEWD App Store to search for games that you can enjoy as a family. Whether it’s puzzle games to solve with smaller kids or trivia challenges to play with older ones, you’re sure to find an app that fits your family’s needs and wants. As the start of the school year draws near, you can use your Devant TV as a learning tool at home. Online classes, arts and crafts sessions, even cooking and home improvement videos are great resources that can be accessed with ease using the right Smart TV.

Here are just a few of the special offers you will find at the Devant Flagship Store Grand Launch.

Devant 40STV102 40” Smart TV with full HD 1920×1080 display, Linux OS, and pre-installed Netflix, YouTube and TV Browser. Get it for only PHP 12,450.



Devant 49DT001 with Full HD 1920×1080 display, built in ISDB-T receiver, with USB Ports to view media files on your television, and HDMI-ready. Don’t miss this good deal at P 14,500.



Devant 43UHD201 43” SMART UHD TV with 3640×2160 4K display resolution, Vidaa U Operating System, VEWD App Store, Bluetooth Function, and Anyview Cast. Take this home for only PHP 18,850.



Devant 55UHD201 55” SMART UHD TV, also with 3640×2160 4K display resolution, Vidaa U Operating System, VEWD App Store, Bluetooth Function, and Anyview Cast.

Get this at a discounted price of PHP 26,500.



Devant 65UHD201 65” SMART UHD TV, also with 3640×2160 4K display resolution, Vidaa U Operating System, VEWD App Store, Bluetooth Function, and Anyview Cast.

You can have this for only PHP 43,600.

