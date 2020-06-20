Find the perfect gift for dad at Shangri-La Plaza

This Father’s Day, dads deserve nothing less than the best for all that they’ve done. Whether that’s being the designated grocery runner during the quarantine, or always going to great lengths to provide for and protect the family. Giving him something he likes is a good start, but can also be quite tricky. Thankfully, Shangri-La Plaza is open and filled to the brim with excellent options proven to be popular with dads!

Now’s a good time to equip dads with things to help them ride out the quarantine. If dad is a fitness buff (or even not!), get him a FitBit Watch from Digital Walker to help monitor his heart rate and sleep quality. Or boost his immune system and provide more energy by getting him all-natural vitamins and food supplements from Healthy Options.

Grooming is one challenge dads face these days, so why not give him his own grooming kit. Grab a shaving kit from True Value so he can look impeccable during video conferences, or an electric hair clipper from Abensons so he won’t have to worry about his long locks anymore. A wardrobe update from GAP and Ben Sherman keeps him spiffy for working at home or the office.

Pamper dad with a massage chair from Ogawa and some fluffy pillows from Rustan’s Department Store for relaxing after work or during weekends. If he spends a lot of time using his laptop, get him a MOFT Original – Adhesive Laptop Stand from AlterEgo. Unlike other laptop stands which are bulky and heavy, this one is lightweight and portable.

Dads who are car enthusiasts would appreciate a sturdy car cover or portable car batteries from Concorde, which carries accessories and car care products from top brands like Cyclo, Fitt, Elevo, and Packy Poda. iStudio has enough great items for the techy dads. Get him his own AirPods Pro that he can use during video calls, workout breaks, or when listening to his favorite music or podcasts.

Get dad all geared up with TUMI. Don’t miss their sleek Harrison Collection with bags that can be used every day, like the Osborn Roll-Top Backpack and Dante Utility Pouch. As the only travel products brand licensed to use TEGRIS, a fabric made for heavy-duty work, TUMI’s luggage, briefcases and slings are meant to last a lifetime.

The #ShangCommunity can’t get together the way it used to just yet, but everyone can still participate in Game on Dad starting June 16. Shang‘s Facebook followers just need to take a screenshot of the online slot machine GIF showing the item dad wants the most, and post it on their social media account. Everyone who posts is automatically entered into the Shang’s Father’s Day raffle, where an exciting gift awaits the winner.

Food may still be the best way to dad’s heart, so get his favorite fare with special Father’s Day promos. Cibo has ready-to-heat take-out specials like Rigatoni Alla Bolognese Al Forno and Coda Alla Vaccinara. Wobbly Pan is opening early reservations for wine gift boxes. Cyma has a cook-it-yourself Prime Steak Kit with instructions and complete ingredients, and a Roast Lamb set that’s ready to serve. Pancake House, Sweet Inspiration, and Shi Lin have exclusive bundles available for advance orders, and Planet Grapes is offering delivery and pick-up options for food and wine. Check out all the great promos from Gyukaku, House of Wagyu, and Pizza Hut too.

#CelebrateDadatTheShang with surprise gifts and their favorite food. With Shang, there’s more than enough to please dad on his special day!