Find Your Happy Place in “Trolls World Tour”

DreamWorks Animation’s musical adventure Trolls World Tour is coming to Philippine cinemas soon!

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

The first Trolls movie unlocks the joy we feel from deep interpersonal connections in our community. If the movie had a thesis, it would be “tapping the source of happiness we possess inside and not fixating upon external quick fixes,” reflects producer Gina Shay.

While in the first film, Poppy shows the giant Bergens the way to seek inner light, in the second movie, it is the new queen who finds herself the student. This chapter from director Walt Dohrn and co-director David Smith expands the franchise’s core themes. It reaches far and wide to include all communities—those in a musical populace none of the Pop Trolls knew, or even considered, existed.

As Poppy discovers that every voice matters and that we all need to listen now more than ever, she gains a deeper understanding of her fellow Trolls and figures out how her tribe must live together in musical peace…with the rest of their Trolls World.

Discussing her desire to subvert audiences’ expectations, Shay offers that her team aspired to expand the world of Trolls, especially in the lyrical and sonic landscape, so they created an entire map of lands based on musical genres.

“We didn’t want to follow the same template,” Shay says. “This movie is about all voices coming together to create a harmony. Everything comes from the story, or else it won’t feel authentic. At that moment in time in Trolls, there was a song that made everyone happy. It physically made you dance and sing. On Trolls World Tour, it’s about bringing everyone together.”

Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film. From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.

Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn, who served as co-director on Trolls, and is produced by returning producer Gina Shay. The film is co-directed by David P. Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, both of whom worked on the first Trolls. Trolls World Tour will also feature original music by Justin Timberlake, who earned an Oscar® nomination for his song for 2016’s Trolls, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” and a score by Theodore Shapiro (2016’s Ghostbusters, The Devil Wears Prada).

Trolls World Tour is distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.