First SWEEP eBootcamp provides virtual learning sessions for young Filipino innovators

Data analytics has been a key player in making our daily tasks easier, particularly in making complex ideas more easily understandable. Today, it plays an even more crucial role in creating tools that can help trace and alleviate the impact of COVID-19.

In the first-ever SWEEP eBootcamp, Philippines’ leading wireless services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) emphasized the need of supporting the Filipino youth in its pursuit to learn and develop tech solutions, including analytics, that can bring a significant impact to our country.

“Data analytics as the modern oil of the industry, can help us in adapting and finding solutions for our current situation. Empowering the students with the knowledge on how to utilize it is somehow a way of giving our future a chance to be better than it is now,” said Darwin F. Flores, VP for Community Partnerships at Smart.

“The lockdown presented us with a lot of challenges, but this is also one of the main reasons why we must continue learning and innovating,” said Stephanie V. Orlino, AVP for Community Partnerships at Smart.

Held on April 24 in partnership with the Asian Institute of Management – Dado Banatao Incubator, the e-Bootcamp brought together over a hundred students and mentors from all of the Philippines. Prim Paypon, Executive Director, Asian Institute of Management – Dado Banatao Incubator opened the session which showcased educational training lectures spearheaded by startup entrepreneurs from various industries such as Raphael Layosa, Founder and CEO of Retailgate (retail); Angela Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Eskwelabs (education); JoJo Gumino-Ocol, Co-Founder and COO, Agrabah (farming); Timmy De Jesus, Co-Founder and COO, Payruler (human resources); and Engr. Aaron Hilomen, Co-Founder and Director, Antipara (environment and marine resources). They also shared their journey and tips on how to respond to the current COVID-19 crisis through innovation and technology.

“This year’s SWEEP Bootcamp takes place under the most exceptional circumstances. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to stay at home and practice social distancing, technology and innovations have truly become the most powerful means for people to stay in touch and work together,” said PLDT-Smart Chief Technology and Information Advisor Joachim Horn.

“We are so glad that we successfully pulled off our first webinar because we believe that now more than ever, students need encouragement to create more smart ideas for our future,” said Ramon R. Isberto, Public Affairs Group Head at PLDT-Smart. “We are looking forward to hosting more webinars and other accessible opportunities for the growth and learning of the Filipino youth,” he added.

Short for Smart Wireless Engineering Education Program, SWEEP is an industry-academe linkage program with a network of 36 colleges and universities all over the country that offer ECE and IT courses.

For 17 years, Smart has partnered with SWEEP schools to help them produce industry-ready graduates or technopreneurs by leveraging on its network, infrastructure and technologies. To-date, SWEEP has trained more than 36,000 students and teachers, with over 1,000 graduates directly hired by Smart.