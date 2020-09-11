First-time dad’s journey home with AirAsia Philippines

36-year old Teodie Gutigulao, a second assistant engineer on a cargo ship and also a first-time dad was among a group of 80 Filipino seafarers who were flown back to the country on September 8, 2020 on a special chartered flight Z2 113 by AirAsia Philippines in partnership with Regent Travel Corporation.

This special chartered flight was also in close coordination with the Local Manning Agencies, Philippine Embassy-New Delhi under the leadership of H.E. Amb. Ramon Bagatsing Jr., DFA-Manila (OUMWA) and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP-Manila).

Teodie’s journey to home started at Ahmedabad International Airport in India along with other Filipino seafarers. His nine-month contract was supposed to end April of this year but because of the health restrictions brought by the pandemic, they had to wait for another five months at sea.

“When we found out that our flight back to the Philippines was being arranged, I felt excited. I couldn’t wait to see my wife Beverly and firstborn son, Theo. My wife was pregnant when I left,” said first-time dad, Teodie, a native of Buhangin, Davao city.