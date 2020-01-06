Plan your holidays for the year with Emirates’ global fare promotion

It is never too early to plan for the next adventure, especially when it comes to treating the travel bug. Travelers will have fun curating another bumper year of travel with Emirates’ 2020 global fare promotion.

For a limited time, jet setters in the Philippines can look forward to great deals to key destinations in Emirates’ global network with special Business Class and Economy Class fares.

With return fares starting at only USD 400 in Economy Class or USD 1,160 in Business Class, travelers have another compelling reason to embark on new adventures in 2020 and plan them in advance. The fares are available from January 6 to January 27, 2020 and are valid for travel until December 31, 2020.

Airfares are inclusive of taxes and surcharges except Philippine travel tax and are subject to currency fluctuation. Seats are subject to availability. Amendments and cancellation fees apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit www.emirates.com/ph.

Below are some of the featured destinations and starting from fares:

Fly Better, unmatched in-flight and on-ground experiences

Emirates believes in making every flight experience extraordinary. By making continued investments in refreshing the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, passengers traveling with Emirates are able to Fly Better on every single flight. Fly aboard the iconic Emirates A380 via connecting flights at Emirates’ global hub in Dubai or the Boeing 777 from Manila, Cebu, or Clark for unforgettable journeys to destinations in Emirates’ global network, spanning six continents.

With door-to-door chauffeur service and luxury on-ground lounges in select airports worldwide, and onboard enhancements, travelers can Fly Better with a seamless travel experience even before boarding and after arrival at one’s destination.

An onboard shower spa, fine dining and lounge bar are some of the exclusive experiences for First Class travellers onboard the A380, while the Boeing 777 offers uncompromising luxury and privacy with an enclosed First Class Suite, and mood lighting set to provide unprecedented comfort for travellers, along with virtual windows and sleek leathery inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Exclusive wines, champagnes and spirits, along with regionally inspired gourmet meals ensure that that all palates are matched.

Passengers traveling on the Boeing 777 Business Class enjoy unprecedented levels of comfort with wider and more ergonomic seats; while First and Business Class passengers on board the A380 can socialise and enjoy drinks and canapes at the iconic Onboard Lounge. Kick back, relax and choose from more than 4,500 channels of the latest TV and on-demand content in multiple languages with Emirates’ award-winning ice inflight entertainment system.

Passengers across all cabins can share their travel experience on social media and stay connected throughout the flight, with pre-loaded 20MB of free Wi-Fi data.

With the vibrant and dynamic city of Dubai as its hub, Emirates provides travelers with direct connections to more than 150 destinations in 85 countries and territories including 43 destinations in Europe; 17 in the Americas; 23 in Africa; 13 in the Middle East; and 17 in South Asia. Emirates operates 18 weekly flights to Dubai from Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, contact your travel agent or visit the Emirates website.

CAB Approval No.: 4280-12-12-s.2019