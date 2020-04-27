Safety measures AirAsia implements On-Ground and In-flight To Ensure You Arrive Safely And In Good Health At Your Destination

“Your health and safety is always our top priority. As we prepare to return to the skies, you have our commitment that now, more than ever, this remains true.”

“We are looking forward to once again connecting people and places and recognise the duty to do so responsibly and with care,” said Captain Ling Liong Tien, AirAsia Chief Safety Officer.

AirAsia is working closely with regulators, local governments, civil aviation and health authorities, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adhering to their expert advice.

While they’re are doing this, AirAsia also need your cooperation with the following to ensure that you have a smooth, memorable journey with them:

– First and foremost, it is your responsibility to ensure that you are eligible to travel, be it international or domestic before booking a flight. Please refer here to check on travel restrictions and special requirements.

– All AirAsia guests will be required to bring their own mask and wear it properly before, during and after the flight, including during check-in and bag collection. Guests without a mask will be denied boarding.

– Carry-on cabin baggage – to facilitate social distancing especially during embarkation and disembarkation, we will only allow ONE piece of cabin baggage not exceeding 5 kg for each guest. This will help minimise unwanted contact between you and another guest’s baggage and vice versa. More details are available here.

– Please arrive early at the airport – preferably 3 hours before departure – to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place.

To ensure that the highest standards of safety and hygiene are maintained at all times, here are some of the measures AirAsia is taking on the ground and in the air:

Aircraft cleaning:

– Aircraft will undergo disinfection including a deep clean performed using cleaning agents in accordance with Airbus Aircraft maintenance Manual (AMM) by professional cleaning teams

– Every night stop, aircraft goes under a thorough 2-hour cleaning procedure, in compliance with instructions from health authorities

Pre-flight:

– Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates

– Cabin crew will go through temperature checks after every shift

– Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters & kiosks

– Alternate check-in counters will be opened to keep social distancing

– Hand sanitizers will be available through journey processing point for guests and staff

– Cabin will be disinfected via aerosol spraying before departure of all domestic and international flights

– Pre-flight briefings on safety and hygiene will be conducted for all boarding cabin crew to ensure we are consistently following the most up-to-date advice

– Contactless web and mobile check-in to reduce surface and physical contact in check-in and boarding processes

In-flight:

– All AirAsia aircraft are fitted with HEPA filters normally used in hospitals, which filter out particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria

– All cabin crew will be in protective equipment including masks and gloves

– We will observe seat distancing, when flight occupancy allows, for guests to move within respective zones, under cabin crew’s guidance

– Food Safety

– All meals are produced and packaged hygienically following strict food safety requirements

– All production staff will regularly be monitored on COVID-19 guidelines

– Cabin crew handling menu items will wear disposable gloves

– Cabin crew are well trained to assist with any medical situation inflight including identification and isolation of anyone onboard who may feel unwell

– Temperature checks will occur before arrival to destinations where temperature screening is mandatory

Arrival:

– Health declaration forms will be handed out to be filled out before or on arrival

– Thermal screening will take place upon arrival

– Transit passengers will be asked to stay at the airport

– Mandatory quarantine may take place as per regulations at your destination country

How can you do your part?

“We ask that you observe the universally recommended protective precautionary measures, including practising high personal hygiene.”

“Please be reminded, once again, that you are required to bring your own mask and wear it properly before, during and after the flight, including during check-in and bag collection; failing which, you will not be accepted on the flight.

“Thank you for your continued support, we look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon,” Captain Ling Liong Tien said.