foodpanda and Manila City Government provides jobs to displaced tricycle drivers with pandaTODA

foodpanda, an on-demand food delivery app in the Philippines, and the City Government of Manila signed a partnership Agreement for a project that will provide jobs to the City’s 500 tricycle drivers who were affected by the government’s imposition of the enhanced community quarantine to fight the spread of COVID-19 virus.

“Lubos po kaming nagpapasalamat sa mga kumpanya tulad ng foodpanda na patuloy na naghahatid ng serbisyo at tulong sa panahon ng krisis. Tinutulungan nila na magkaroon ng pag-asa ang mga Manileño sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng trabaho at maayos na pagkakakitaan.Ang proyektong ito ay hindi lamang upang suportahan ang ating mga komunidad, hangarin din nito na panatilihing buhay ang diwa ng bayanihan” said Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso.

Dubbed as pandaTODA, the initiative will recruit and train 500 tricycle drivers from Manila City to become foodpanda partner riders for two months – during the enhanced community quarantine and beyond. They will, however, have the choice of continuing their engagement with foodpanda beyond this period.

“All of the tricycle drivers who will be recruited will officially begin training this week at the Manila City Hall and will be provided with pink uniforms and thermo bags. We’re all excited to welcome the new riders in the foodpanda family. We hope that with this initiative, we are able to help ease their burden of providing for their families during this difficult time,” said Daniel Marogy, foodpanda Philippines’ Managing Director.

The Manila City Mayor emphasized that food delivery has become an important service during the past month and a half of enhanced community quarantine.

“Dahil sa serbisyong hatid ng foodpanda, ang mga Manileño ay mas nahihikayat na manatili sa kanilang mga tahanan. Hindi na nila kailangang lumabas dahil maaari na silang magpa-deliver ng kanilang pagkain. Ngayon, ang serbisyong ito ay maghahatid na rin ng makakain sa hapag ng ating mga trike drivers sa Maynila. Maraming salamat po, foodpanda. Ito ang simula ng mabuting pakikipagugnayan para sa ang ating Lungsod at sa mga Manileño,” shared Moreno.

“We are honored to take part in the initiatives of the Manila City government to provide a secure, safe, and sustainable livelihood for its constituents, especially the highly vulnerable ones. What we provide are freelance jobs, which will allow them with both opportunity and flexibility on the job,” said Marogy.

While it’s business as usual for foodpanda, all newly-boarded riders will go through rigorous training to ensure the highest standards of safety protocol and contactless delivery system, during the ECQ, are followed.

To support the local businesses and the community, foodpanda currently offers free delivery throughout the month of May. Well-loved favorites around Manila City from Jollibee, Subway, Denny’s, Teriyaki Boy, to Army Navy and other local businesses such as Clouds Coffee, Steakgasm, SwetTea, Incredible India Food and Product Depot, among others, are open to ensure customers are able to order all the food they love during this period.