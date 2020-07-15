food and love delivered: foodpanda delivers groceries to frontliners

In an effort to give back and celebrate its 6th year anniversary, foodpanda, the on-demand food delivery service, has donated grocery packages to the local communities in Makati City, Taguig City, and Quezon City in Luzon, Cebu City in the Visayas, and Davao City in Mindanao.

With the help and dedication of foodpanda employees and riders, soldiers from the Philippine Army, and local government units, foodpanda, through their grocery delivery service, shops, has distributed thousands of packages containing premium quality rice, canned goods, instant coffee, instant noodles, and cooking oil to frontliners.

Frontline workers who were able to receive the packages include emergency team responders, quarantine center personnel, garbage collectors, and street sweepers.

To date, foodpanda has distributed food packs to healthcare institutions during the enhanced community quarantine with their food delivery service, and now, as COVID-19 restrictions ease, they still continue to serve the needs of families and communities affected by the pandemic as they now deliver groceries and essential items via foodpanda shops.

“Being on the frontlines of this pandemic and operating through ECQ and GCQ has opened our eyes to the plight of our fellow frontliners. Just as we value our riders who brave the streets every day, we wanted to show our appreciation for our quarantine center staff, garbage collectors and street sweepers who are literally keeping the country together. At a time like this, we, at foodpanda, believe it’s important to celebrate a milestone such as a 6th anniversary by sharing our blessings to these heroes,” said foodpanda Philippines Managing Director Daniel Marogy.

foodpanda continues to address the safety and demands of orders of the customers by providing a wide variety of food and essentials as well as having a fast, easy, and contactless delivery service so people could stay safe at home.