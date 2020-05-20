foodpanda opens in Zamboanga, Palo, Leyte and more cities

foodpanda, the biggest online food ordering and delivery service in the Philippines, has reached another milestone this month by adding delivery services to certain cities, beginning in Zamboanga in Mindanao and Palo City in the Visayas. Additionally, the wait will be over as the famous delivery service fleet of pink riders is also coming soon in Tarlac and Sta. Rosa Laguna in Luzon, Kabanklan in Visayas, and Tagum in Mindanao this month.

Stay safe at home while still enjoying all the food you love from the comfort of your couch. Check restaurants within your area, browse the menu, and track your order as the foodpanda is everything you need to bring what you’re craving for from American, Japanese, Italian, to well-loved regional cuisines! Aside from the app being incredibly easy to use, it also provides access to a wide array of restaurants that don’t otherwise deliver.

For those who are looking to score a deal aside from fast delivery time, foodpanda offers major discounts up to 50 percent like no other. And the best part? This is also the time to enjoy your favorite restaurants at home with free delivery.

“We are very excited to add more locations to our list of cities, especially because we want to play the part during this time by helping people get the food delivered directly to their doorstep. The team believes that opening more cities to operate is an innovative response to COVID-19 as people are relying mostly on delivery service these days. To top it off, we’re seeing massive growth and a lot of interest from restaurants who are either experiencing it or through word of mouth, so our aim is to open more in select cities in the next months,” says Argie Muyco, Head of Expansion for foodpanda Philippines.

From milk tea, coffee, pizza, pasta, to steaks–foodpanda got your cravings covered! Order pretty much everything you want at the comfort of your couch as the foodpanda provides all the access to all the food that you need at a tap of your fingertips.