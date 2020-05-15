foodpanda, Pasig City teams up to give jobs to tricycle drivers

0 comment

foodpanda, an on-demand food delivery app in the Philippines, expands its pandaTODA project in Pasig City in partnership with the City Government. The tech company initiated pandaTODA to help and support thousands of tricycle drivers and their families in the Metro who lost their means of livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both parties signed today the pandaTODA partnership agreement which will provide jobs to at least 500 Pasig City tricycle drivers.

As we all know, we are in a health crisis right now and a lot of our ‘kababayans’ are having a really hard time. One of the sectors that are really affected by this crisis is our tricycle drivers. In Pasig we have over 13,000 tricycle drivers. All of them have been hit by this crisis and a lot of them don’t know where to get their next meal from. With the help of foodpanda, we will be able to help hundreds of tricycle drivers who have no source of income right now.” said Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

pandaTODA was first introduced in Manila City in partnership with the City Hall of Manila last May 11, 2020. The partnership with Pasig City will recruit and train 500 Pasigueño tricycle drivers to become foodpanda partner riders. They will also have the choice of continuing their engagement with foodpanda beyond the ECQ period.

All the tricycle drivers who will be recruited will undergo training to ensure the highest standards of safety protocol and contactless delivery system. As part of the partnership, they will be provided with foodpanda uniforms and thermo bags, free of charge. We hope that with pandaTODA, we will be able to help ease their burden of providing for their families during this difficult time. We are honored to take part in the initiatives of the Pasig City government to provide secure, safe, and sustainable livelihood for its constituents,” said Daniel Marogy, foodpanda Philippines’ Managing Director.

Not only are we helping these tricycle drivers, but we are also going towards the ‘New Normal’–reducing the number of close contacts and amount of travel that ordinary citizens need to take. Thank you very much to foodpanda Philippines for initiating this project, whatever the Local Government of Pasig can do to help our constituents in need, we will do,” added Sotto.

To support the local businesses and the community, foodpanda currently offers free delivery throughout the month of May. Well-loved favorites around Pasig City from Jollibee, Pancake House, Max’s, Teriyaki Boy, to Army Navy and other local businesses such as TCapital, Opteamist, Mamita’s Inasal, and Muramen, among others, are open to ensure customers are able to order all the food they love during this period.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

AXA Philippines provide customers easy access to medical consultations through its health partner MyPocketDoctor

Team Orange 0 comments
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on the reemergence of digital healthcare where patients and doctors communicate and hold remote medical consultations by telephone or by video link. To foster better…

AirAsia supports Air Carriers Association of the Philippines in seeking government support for aviation sector

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
AirAsia supports the united efforts of local airlines alongside the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines (ACAP) in seeking government aid for the airline industry. The ACAP, which includes AirAsia…

Online ESL platform 51Talk turns over P5.25M donation to FFCCCI

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Three hospitals in Metro Manila received medical equipment worth P5.25M donated by the online English teaching platform 51Talk to the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII).…

It’s going to be one hell of a ride. Snowpiercer leaves the station May 25th

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Grammy® and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish) star in the Netflix’s new series “Snowpiercer.” Set more than seven years after…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone