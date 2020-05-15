foodpanda, Pasig City teams up to give jobs to tricycle drivers

foodpanda, an on-demand food delivery app in the Philippines, expands its pandaTODA project in Pasig City in partnership with the City Government. The tech company initiated pandaTODA to help and support thousands of tricycle drivers and their families in the Metro who lost their means of livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both parties signed today the pandaTODA partnership agreement which will provide jobs to at least 500 Pasig City tricycle drivers.

“As we all know, we are in a health crisis right now and a lot of our ‘kababayans’ are having a really hard time. One of the sectors that are really affected by this crisis is our tricycle drivers. In Pasig we have over 13,000 tricycle drivers. All of them have been hit by this crisis and a lot of them don’t know where to get their next meal from. With the help of foodpanda, we will be able to help hundreds of tricycle drivers who have no source of income right now.” said Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

pandaTODA was first introduced in Manila City in partnership with the City Hall of Manila last May 11, 2020. The partnership with Pasig City will recruit and train 500 Pasigueño tricycle drivers to become foodpanda partner riders. They will also have the choice of continuing their engagement with foodpanda beyond the ECQ period.

“All the tricycle drivers who will be recruited will undergo training to ensure the highest standards of safety protocol and contactless delivery system. As part of the partnership, they will be provided with foodpanda uniforms and thermo bags, free of charge. We hope that with pandaTODA, we will be able to help ease their burden of providing for their families during this difficult time. We are honored to take part in the initiatives of the Pasig City government to provide secure, safe, and sustainable livelihood for its constituents,” said Daniel Marogy, foodpanda Philippines’ Managing Director.

“Not only are we helping these tricycle drivers, but we are also going towards the ‘New Normal’–reducing the number of close contacts and amount of travel that ordinary citizens need to take. Thank you very much to foodpanda Philippines for initiating this project, whatever the Local Government of Pasig can do to help our constituents in need, we will do,” added Sotto.

To support the local businesses and the community, foodpanda currently offers free delivery throughout the month of May. Well-loved favorites around Pasig City from Jollibee, Pancake House, Max’s, Teriyaki Boy, to Army Navy and other local businesses such as TCapital, Opteamist, Mamita’s Inasal, and Muramen, among others, are open to ensure customers are able to order all the food they love during this period.