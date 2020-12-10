foodpanda reaches 100th city in the Philippines, celebrates milestone with an exciting promo

Delivering on its promise to serve more Filipinos nationwide, foodpanda Philippines announces its biggest milestone to date with the opening of its 100th location in the country.

In celebration of the special achievement that further solidifies the brand’s position as the Philippines’ top on-demand food delivery service, foodpanda is throwing a P100-discount blowout to all users nationwide from December 9 to 13 on orders with a minimum value order of P499, using the code “FP100CITIES.”

“Our newest promo serves as a shared celebration together with and dedicated to the growing foodpanda family here in the Philippines,” said Daniel Marogy, foodpanda Philippines Managing Director. “Let us raise our glasses—or food orders, if you will—to foodpanda Philippines’s 100-location milestone, it’s the type of achievement that inspires us to work harder and bring our services to even more locations around the country.”

foodpanda marks the occasion with a motorcade featuring local riders and the unveiling of the 100th City Marker, replete with pink pyro musicals and an official lighting ceremony. The branded installation is to be placed on-ground for iconicity to mark as foodpanda Philippines’ 100th City.

First to 100 in APAC

Having reached triple digits in local location count, the Philippines now enjoys the distinction of being the first and only Asia Pacific (APAC) country to have foodpanda available in 100 localmarkets. While this year has definitely brought challenges, foodpanda pays homage to the food and beverage industry by opening up opportunities, particularly to small businesses in different local areas.

foodpanda was launched in the Philippines in 2014 and introduced Filipinos to the brand’s “three Cs” of food delivery service that makes life easy for users. The first C is “comfort,” where all the time and energy that goes into buying food personally are reduced to simple on-screen scrolls and taps. Another is “convenience,” with food and goods delivered in just 20 minutes or less. The last one is “customer perks and rewards,” as foodpanda often offers free deliveries and unmatched food discounts.

“The tremendous growth of foodpanda in the Philippines is a testament to the relationship between the Filipinos’ deep-rooted love for food and the company’s brand of quick and simple delivery service,” said Argie Muyco, foodpanda Philippines Head of Expansion. “Being available in 100 cities means sharing our services and opening our doors to 100 communities around the country. We intend to introduce foodpanda to more locations to get more food and goods delivered, as well as to create new jobs and support local food establishments, especially during these challenging times.”

With exceptional, record-breaking service and a big heart to match, be sure to join the expanding foodpanda family by downloading the app now for free.