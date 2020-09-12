More food cravings satisfied: foodpanda rides to Batangas, Butuan, Dasmariñas, Iligan, Koronadal, Ormoc, and more

On-demand food delivery service, foodpanda, announced its expansion to more cities in the Philippines, solidifying the brand’s position as the biggest online food and groceries delivery service in the country. Among the new places where foodpanda is now available are Malolos, Dasmarinas, Iligan, Legazpi, Cabanatuan, Dagupan, Olongapo, Novaliches and Batangas.

foodpanda has been constantly growing, as people turn to delivery apps during these challenging times. The expansion to new cities reflects its commitment to serving more Filipinos with unparalleled delivery service. foodpanda delivers dishes from a range of global and local cuisines as well as grocery items to your doorstep. It is founded on the “three Cs” of food delivery service, simplifying life for its customers.

Choices

foodpanda gets your food so you don’t have to. You can stay at home and remain focused on attending to work or family duties without having to worry about what to eat. With foodpanda and its extensive list of dining partners, you can always order a burger or pizza, milk tea or frappuccino, Japanese or Mexican, and so on. Aside from your usual favorites, foodpanda is able to satisfy your cravings for your favorite local food from small businesses to establishments waiting to be discovered. Whatever your food choice may be, know that you’ll get everything in a tap, safe and fast.

Convenience

All the time and energy that goes into going out to buy food or groceries is reduced to simple scrolls and taps on the screen. foodpanda’s app and website are as easy to access as they are simple to use. With a few taps here and there, expect a seamless experience for every order delivered to your doorstep in less than twenty-five minutes.

Customer Perks & Rewards

Lastly, foodpanda offers deals and offers for its valued customers like no other does. Enjoy regular discounts and free delivery promos. From food to goods, you’ll surely end up loving its endless list of benefits whether you’re on a tight budget or feeling the need to indulge.

These prime offerings make foodpanda the top delivery service of choice in any market it enters. That includes city centers, where a fast-paced lifestyle leaves little time for going out, as well as non-urban areas, where the distance between home and restaurant often make it a chore to buy essentials. Thanks as well to its dedicated riders, the quality, and satisfaction of customers are consistently in check.

Whether you’re busy at home or enjoying a weekend with family, foodpanda is definitely just a tap away for your food and grocery needs. Check out restaurants and shops that are now available in your area!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

