For Busog sa Ihaw Sarap meal, go to Mang Inasal!

Why settle for meals that don’t satisfy, no matter how affordable they are?

Or as Coco Martin asks in his latest Mang Inasal TV ad: “Sinong matutuwa sa laman-tiyan lang?

The leading branded grilled chicken communicates anew its value-for-money proposition through an entertaining 15-second TV commercial featuring Mang Inasal’s long-time celebrity endorser.

For only P99, one can already have a satisfying meal of Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal that combines delicious thigh and juicy leg parts. It’s like having two orders of chicken served in one flavourful meal, making Coco Martin blurt out at the end of the TVC, that the Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal is truly, “Busog sa Ihaw Sarap!

Busog sa Ihaw Sarap puts together Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal’s positioning of bigness (2-in-1 sa Laki) and craveability (Nuot sa Ihaw Sarap) given the product’s delectable taste that seeps through the chicken fibers.

For about a decade now, customers flock to Mang Inasal’s to grab a bite of its Chicken Inasal, making the enterprise one of Jollibee Foods Corporation’s fast-growing business units.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

