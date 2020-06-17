Four date night ideas to help you stay closer while apart

Life in quarantine has forced all of us to reimagine how to maintain our relationships, and send love while self-isolating. Couples, even those living within a few kilometers from each other, have unexpectedly shifted to long-distance relationships. And even as the country move towards easing restrictions, safety under these changing times is of utmost importance. While the distance remains, here are some date night ideas, data and internet capability allowing, to help you #StayCloserApart and your hearts growing fonder:

Have an online game night

For the couples with a competitive streak, keep that spark by setting up a game night between each other. Whether it’s an RPG you play via platforms like Discord or Twitch, or a virtual escape room you try to solve together, there are many available ways to bond over a shared desire to win.

Try out a new recipe

We’ve seen all kinds of cooking and baking challenges since the start of quarantine, from Dalgona coffee to sushi bake, with lots of people trying their hands at these DIY recipes. If neither of you are very good in the kitchen, help each other out virtually and try the same recipe together, for a new spin on sharing a meal. Tip: Dress up and light a candle, so you can bask in the ambience of your date night.

Complete a workout

If you get motivated to exercise when your SO is beside you to cheer you on, maybe you’ve become a bit lazy or uninspired to finish the routine. Take an online class together, whether it’s an intense HIIT workout, or a fun and energetic Zumba class, so you can still be each other’s workout buddies while apart.

Go on a virtual movie date

For the cinephile couples who had regular dates in the cinema, now you can replicate that experience digitally. Whether it’s through a shared screen, the Netflix party extension on Google Chrome, or simply pressing the play button at the same time, your movie dates and marathons can continue even under isolation.

Now more than ever, couples need to get creative to stay close and spread the love, despite the distance. If you’re looking for more inspiration, check out Closeup Philippines’ latest #StayCloserApart video on their YouTube channel.

