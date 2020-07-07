Free cash-in via BPI, BDO, Unionbank and other banks with InstaPay – GCash

Users of GCash, the undisputed leading and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, can enjoy FREE cash-in services using banks with apps and websites that are powered by InstaPay.

GCash users who have bank accounts that allow them to digitally top up their e-wallets may use the cash-in service for FREE. For instance, GCash users who are also BPI account holders may use their BPI mobile app to transfer money to their GCash wallets for FREE.

Aside from BPI, over 30 banks allow their account holders to top up their GCash wallets for FREE, including BDO, Metrobank, RCBC, etc. Cashing in via bank apps and websites may differ per financial institution.

“GCash provides great value to the lives of Filipinos, especially now that we are transitioning to the so-called new normal. Digital finance will play a big role during these times, and providing the free cash-in via bank apps and websites through the InstaPay service will help GCash users maximize the use of their mobile wallets,” GCash President & CEO Martha Sazon said.

Aside from being free, cashing in via bank apps and websites is also real-time, which means that the amount transferred from a bank account to a GCash account should reflect immediately. Cash In via Instapay is free for most banks.

GCash users may use their mobile wallets for a variety of financial services. GCash empowers users to pay for physical and online transactions to over 75,000 merchants, transact with over 400 billers, and transfer funds to over 40 banks in the Philippines.

They may also use their GCash wallets to buy airtime load, save money, invest in money market funds, and purchase insurance products.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.