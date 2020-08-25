Free insurance package from AXA Philippines and Metrobank

To provide customers with additional protection as they adjust to the ‘new normal,’ AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, together with Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), one of the country’s leading banks, are providing clients who open new bank accounts with free AXA Protect Package.

The AXA Protect Package is a personal accident insurance coverage worth P100,000.00, with free daily in-hospital benefit of P500 due to accident, and free access to emergency services via the AXA Rescue Line, a special service accessible through the Emma by AXA app that provides emergency response such as roadside or medical emergency assistance.

“Our current situation has affected a lot of Filipinos financially due to loss of income, livelihood, and for many, health issues related to the pandemic. As the future remains uncertain, the best thing we can do is prepare for anything that may come next. We believe that the AXA Protect Package and this key partnership with Metrobank will help people be ready for unforeseen incidents, similar to the pandemic that we are contending with right now,” said AXA Philippines president and CEO Rahul Hora.

Through this tie-up with AXA, Metrobank will be giving the free AXA Protect Package to eligible clients who open a Metrobank savings or checking account until December 29, 2020. The package will serve to provide financial security and assurance to customers, providing them coverage in case of accidents, disablement, and help during emergencies.

AXA Philippines is a joint venture partnership between the Metrobank Group and the Paris-based AXA Group.