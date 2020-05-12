Free Smart WiFi for Philippine Arena ‘mega quarantine’ sites

As part of its continued support for the government’s COVID-19 response, PLDT and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) have rolled out fast, free and reliable 24/7 Smart WiFi at the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) newest mega quarantine sites in Bulacan.

Carrier-grade, fiber-powered Smart WiFi has been deployed at the three quarantine facilities at Ciudad de Victoria inside Philippine Arena, which have been repurposed to accommodate 300 COVID-19 patients, including those who are asymptomatic. The healthcare facilities will be operated by the Department of Health, Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support the government and the DPWH in ensuring that these newly converted quarantine facilities are equipped with reliable connectivity, and that our frontliners have access to relevant digital tools amid this nationwide COVID-19 emergency response,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart President and CEO and PLDT Chief Revenue Officer.

This effort is part of a group-wide initiative by the MVP Group of Companies to support the government’s anti-COVID-19 projects.

Smart WiFi in other mega health facilities

Smart WiFi has also been deployed in the other mega health facilities such as the Rizal Stadium, Philippine International Convention Center, and World Trade Center, as well as in New Clark City in Tarlac and Philippine Army Gymnasium in Taguig.

It is also being deployed in in La Salle Greenhills in Mandaluyong City and Far Eastern University in Alabang, Muntinlupa, which are housing COVID-19 frontliners from nearby hospitals.

These Wi-Fi installations, which have a capacity of up to 1 Gigabyte per second, are the latest in PLDT-Smart’s ongoing efforts to provide communications support to frontline agencies and their personnel such as the departments of health, transportation, public works, the armed forces and police, local governments and non-governmental organizations in different parts of the country.

Smart WiFi connectivity is also available in provincial capitols, city and municipal halls across the country, which are being used as a base of operations for local government logistics, transportation and relief, as well as in hospitals, supermarkets and convenience stores.

MVP Group-wide effort

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. through NLEX Corp. is providing exclusive access along the North Luzon Expressway to the Philippine Arena quarantine center for the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF) quarantine teams and medical support groups, as well as toll-free passage for all medical frontliners, ambulances, medical service vans and the support team buses of the DOH. NLEX will also assist in traffic management and 24 x 7 monitoring via its CCTV system.

Meanwhile, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is installing concrete poles and distribution transformers to energize the three mega-tents, waive the installation and dismantling costs, and ensure the continuous flow of electricity to these temporary structures.

Maynilad Water and subsidiary Philippine Hydro Inc. is providing free metering works for the water supply requirements of the quarantine sites, and provide technical assistance and support on water supply-related concerns.

“Our partnership signifies the true spirit of bayanihan. We are thankful to the MVP Group for helping us complete the requirements to make this mega quarantine center operational,” said DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain, head of the agency’s Task Force on Augmentation of Local and National Health Facilities.