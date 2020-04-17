Free TV viewing offered to SKYdirect Prepaid Subscribers

Families can continue to get information and be entertained during their homestay as SKYdirect offers free channels to prepaid subscribers until April 30.

Even without load, SKYdirect prepaid subscribers can watch ABS-CBN HD, the latest news from DZMM Teleradyo, kiddie shows from YeY, Knowledge Channel which offers educational programs for kids, Cinemo’s hit Tagalog movie line-up, and timeless ABS-CBN programs from Jeepney TV.

No activation is required. Just turn on your television and enjoy the free SKYdirect channels with the entire family.

SKYdirect is the direct-to-home satellite service of SKYCable Corporation which brings happiness and important information through various cable channels for all Filipinos nationwide.