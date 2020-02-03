G&M Cosmetics Pty Ltd. Inc Launches its G&M Australian Creams in the Philippines

With the growing number of Filipinas that are realizing the importance of skincare, the demand for high-quality and affordable skincare products in the market is becoming high, especially creams.

Last January 29, 2020, G&M Cosmetics Pty Ltd., one of the leading cosmetics companies in Australia successfully launched one of its popular brands, the G&M Australian Creams, at the Bonifacio Hall A, Shangri-La at the Fort in Taguig City, Metro Manila.

The high-quality creams has four different variants such as Lanolin Oil Cream, Emu Oil Creams, Goat’s Milk and Manuka Honey Cream, Vitamin E Skin Repair Cream are some of the products that were introduced during the event. These creams are preferred by more consumers in Australia and Asian countries like Hong Kong, Korea, China and Malaysia and will now be available in the Philippine market for us to enjoy the same skin benefits that others are already enjoying at a reasonable price.

Australian Creams

The Australian Creams range features premium grade natural, iconic Australian active ingredients, which all have wonderful properties. These products are lightweight and have a quick absorption rate on the skin, which means they are an excellent option for both face and body. This range offers excellent value for money products and is suitable for everyday use for the whole family.

Lanolin Oil Cream (Moisturizes and Softens the Skin)

This cream helps the skin to minimize wrinkles, nourishes, and protects the skin, this is perfect for dry and damaged skin. Lanolin is a natural emollient that has a lipid (oil) profile very similar to sebum (skin oil) and therefore contributes moisture to the stratum corneum (outer layer of the skin).

Lanolin adds to the natural protective mantel of the skin to prevent moisture loss. The Night Cream has a richer concentration of active ingredients, intended for a heavier, more prolonged absorption into the skin overnight, whilst your rest.

Emu Oil Creams (Hydrates and Soothes the Skin)

The active key ingredient of this cream (Emu Oil) helps skin rejuvenation, it relieves skin irritation and soothes muscle and joint pains. Our Emu Oil is purely sourced from sustainable emu farms and is pharmaceutical grade. The oil is a 100% natural derivative of our national icon and is extracted under the strictest conditions. Historically, Emu Oil has been used by the Aborigines for the treatment of burns, wounds, and bruises. With its powerful antioxidant properties, Emu Oil can also be considered for skin cell rejuvenation and anti-wrinkle defense.

Goat’s Milk and Manuka Honey Cream

Nourishes and softens and rejuvenates skin It also has Anti-Bacterial, Anti-inflammatory & Anti-Oxidant qualities. Goats Milk is a natural wonder, with infusions of milk proteins, vitamins A, B12, B6E, amino acids, and natural lactic acid, which may contribute the regulating the pH of your skin and stimulate healthy skin renewal, a great option for combination and oily skin types.

Vitamin E Skin Repair Cream

Repair and Soothes Skin Protects cell and supports skin natural healing abilities and provides soothing relief. Luxurious cream formulated to refresh and soothe dry & damaged skin. Because of its antioxidant activity, vitamin E is vital in protecting skin cells from ultraviolet light, pollution, and other elements that produce cell-damaging free radicals. Vitamin E also helps reduce the appearance of stretch marks and age spots.

Aside from the Australian Creams range, the new and improved Australian Creams MKII series, Native Australian, MAXI BLOCK, P’ure Papayacare and Dr.V will also be available to the Philippine Market to meet the needs of Filipinos for better skincare products. The MKII Series are Paraben Free and Mineral Oil Free. Instead, Sunflower Oil and Sweet Almond Oil were used.

G&M and P2P as the official partner and distributor of the Australian Creams range in the Philippines are very proud to manufacture and offer such a high-quality product for such an affordable price, which aims to provide better quality skincare products to consumers.

The event was attended by showbiz personalities like Dianne Medina, and government officials such as Senator Cynthia Villar, DTI Undersecretary Gani Macatoman, Daniel Alexander of Australia New Zealand Chamber of Commerce, Atty Alfredo Lim, PAGCOR Chairman and company officials and members of the media to celebrate the launch of this highly acclaimed creams from Australia.

The G&M Australian Creams will be available online at Lazada PH and Shoppee PH and will be available at all Robinsons branches nationwide.

G&M Cosmetics Pty Ltd. is manufacturing and selling skincare & beauty products for 22 years, they have fully integrated facilities from manufacturing, warehousing, marketing, laboratory, and QA departments all located under one roof in Sydney, the company is also a winner of multiple manufacturing and international business awards, they are also an Organic Certified Company, ISO:9001 accredited and GMP Certified.