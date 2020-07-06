Filipina-Singaporean R&B artist Gail Belmonte releases debut single ‘Tonight’

0 comment

R&B/soul singer-songwriter Gail Belmonte has released her debut single ‘Tonight’, via Singapore-based indie label Umami Records.

A chill track with that feel-good fairy dust sprinkled on top, ‘Tonight’ is about enjoying the night, slowing down and taking the time to soak in its magical beauty.

I’m quite the night owl and work best during the nighttime, so I decided to write a whole song about how much I love the night,” Gail shares the details about her new song. “In writing ‘Tonight’, I felt a sense of safety in the night, and I wanted to portray that in the most comfortable and magical way possible – and that’s throwing a bit of love in there. The most important thing to me is that it’s completely okay to feel vulnerable on your own in the dark of night, and it is okay to slow down every once in a while and let the night time take over.”

Gail’s voice is a formidable instrument that fits the song’s easygoing charm and brimming sensuality. Her singing style works pretty well in the context of flowy arrangements and vintage sounds, and it somehow finds fascinating corners within Tonight’s urban pop appeal.

Born and raised in Singapore, of Filipino descent, Gail Belmonte started singing and performing from an early age, and has won and appeared in numerous singing competitions in Singapore and Philippines since 2016. The upcoming singer-songwriter made her theatre debut in Pangdemonium’s staging of the Tony award-winning musical, Fun Home, in 2017.

Gail Belmonte has been featured on tracks by artists like fulses, thecolorfractal, Fingerfunk and Tim De Cotta. The R&B artist is finally ready to put out her own music with 3 singles planned for release in 2020, in which she explores the effects of love, heartache, falling apart and putting yourself back together again.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Araneta City donates COVID-19 test kits to Quezon City hospital

Team Orange 0 comments
J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), the social development arm of Araneta City, has donated COVID-19 rRT-PCR test kits to the Quezon City Government last June 30. Present during the test…

Queen of Asianovela Soundtracks Faith Cuneta is back!

Team Orange 0 comments Music
One of the country’s premiere divas, and the original Asianovela soundtrack royalty, Faith Cuneta returns to the music scene this 2020. After focusing on her own family in the past…

GCash powers SAP second tranche; to disburse P16B to 2.4M beneficiaries

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
GCash, the undisputed leading and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, has been tapped by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the disbursement of P16billion of financial…

Piolo Pascual’s new videos put the spotlight on helping overseas Filipinos

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Nowadays, it seems like we need less, not more, drama in our lives. Many of us already feel overwhelmed by the pandemic, lockdowns, and our fears for the health of…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone