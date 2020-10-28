Gardenia Philippines taps into the community spirit once again with the “Laging Kasama” free virtual concert

The idea of Bayanihan is something that is deeply embedded in our culture. Regardless of how little or how much we have, it is wired in our DNA to always help, share, and support others, especially during times of crisis.

This selflessness is what Gardenia Philippines successfully captured on its “Laging Kasama” concert, a free virtual concert that was held to celebrate Happy Bread Day. The event, which happened on October 24, 2020 via Facebook Live, gathered some of the best musical acts in the country who entertained everyone with their catchy tunes.

The musical gathering invited renowned and rising stage performers like Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles (Rak of Aegis, Jowable, and Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap), Gloc-9, Ebe Dancel, and Keiko Necesario. In addition to the good music, the free event also raffled off free Gardenia bread packs to lucky winners.

The campaign is the household brand’s latest effort to share happiness with everyone. The leading provider of fresh and quality bread to Filipinos, Gardenia’s mission has always been unshakeable in the two decades of its operation: to be every family’s partner when it comes to sharing moments of joy—a goal that it has always fulfilled from the quality of its bread to the wide variety of products that it offers.

The brand has also been active in helping out in its own way for the past couple of months. It has continuously provided supplies of fresh and quality bread to Filipino homes even with the hurdles of the times, for one. Moreover, it has also provided bread to those who are in need—an initiative that it has been consistently doing even before the start of the community quarantine.

Gardenia has always been very proactive in its social campaigns even before the crisis hit the country. In the many years of its operation in the industry, the bread manufacturer has participated in numerous lifestyle-enhancing health and nutrition counseling programs, too. It has also consistently kept true to being a table staple with its effective entertaining campaigns for different consumers that includes home tips, recipe videos, and many others.

The “Laging Kasama” event is a timely addition to this slew of efforts. Much like how Gardenia’s bread is always there to be shared by families anytime, music can also connect everyone regardless of the distance. It can almost be perfectly likened to the expression of “breaking bread together,” which is to share what you can with those you want to connect with the most.

True enough, Gardenia has always been there to help make family moments complete. It is more than just a tabletop regular; it is a brand with a true Filipino heart.