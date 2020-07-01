Gateway Gallery: Experience the museum in your pocket

The digitalization of Gateway Gallery continues as it launches a mobile app that will provide an interactive and more accessible art experience to the public.

The Gateway Gallery mobile app, the Pocket Museum, is designed to help create a more fun and playful cultural experience by integrating digital experience in every museum visit. It also serves as a “pocket museum” that will make art and culture accessible 24/7, bridging the physical divide between the museum and its visitors.

The main function of the GG Pocket Museum is to serve as scanning and hosting device for the SiningSaysay Augmented Reality for the museum’s SiningSaysay: Philippine History in Art exhibit. Currently, it hosts 10 key paintings with the whole exhibit ARs being displayed as soon as it is completed within the coming months.

“Through the augmented reality, learning history through art becomes more engaging, dynamic, multi-sensory, and comprehensive. It is an interesting alternative to the usual reading of artwork captions, which can be limiting,” said Mr. Gari Apolonio, Gateway Gallery curator.

The mobile app currently features these exciting sections:

Exhibit , which will virtually present and describe the permanent and featured exhibits of the museum.

, which will virtually present and describe the permanent and featured exhibits of the museum. Augmented Reality (AR) , will make SiningSaysay “come alive” through multi-sensory retelling of the country’s historical events.

, will make SiningSaysay “come alive” through multi-sensory retelling of the country’s historical events. Explore , will give a digital guide to the galleries and other cultural attractions in Araneta City such as the Araneta Coliseum, New Frontier Theater, and Ali X; and

, will give a digital guide to the galleries and other cultural attractions in Araneta City such as the Araneta Coliseum, New Frontier Theater, and Ali X; and Connect, will help users communicate smoothly when they book tours or exhibits or shop.

“The potential of the mobile app in facilitating of art appreciation, online education, cultural development, and digital literacy is promising. It will cater to all age groups with special focus on the youth and students as well as to all teachers,” according to Mr. Apolonio.

The mobile app is initially available for Android devices. While it will be made available to Apple users sometime this month. It was developed by Gateway Gallery together with the IT-Web team of Araneta City, with the support of the J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF). It is the second digital project of Gateway Gallery following the its website which was launched last May 18 along with the International Museum Day.

The Pocket Museum is a must-have app for art and culture enthusiasts, students and educators. As it develops, it will soon feature the Play section where users can have fun with digital interactivity options.

Gateway Gallery is the art museum of Araneta City devoted to the promotion of Philippine culture, heritage, and art. It is managed by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation. As soon as it re-opens, the public can visit the museum for free from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm daily at the 5th floor of the Gateway Tower, Araneta City.