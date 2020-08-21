Gatorade powers Philippine basketball action in first-ever NBA Republika Playoffs Party

0 comment

As the high-octane basketball action of the NBA goes underway in the commencement of the highly-awaited 2020 Playoffs, Filipino fans got a taste of what they’d been missing out on in the first-ever NBA Republika Playoffs Party.

Held last August 17 on Facebook Live, the NBA Republika Playoffs Party is the latest result of the long and fruitful partnership between Gatorade and NBA Philippines. It featured a combination of authentic NBA entertainment, interviews with international basketball stars, and other interactive elements.

Gatorade hosted two segments in the party, one of which was the “Path to Pro” interview segment, where NBA G League star and potential No. 1 draft pick Jalen Green shared his journey to becoming an NBA player.

The best advice I can give to aspiring Filipino basketball players is to stay in the gym,” said Green, with whom local Gatorade athletes also had the chance to talk and ask for inspiration. “Stay in the gym, really work, and really study the game of basketball.”

Local phenom turned international cager Thirdy Ravena, himself also a Gatorade ambassador, also shared some of his insights from his own journey to being a professional basketball player.

I definitely have a million things to improve on, as I know I’m going to be playing a smaller position than I was used to in college,” he said. “And you know I’m always trying to stay hydrated—shout out to the Gatorade family for making sure we have the fuel to perform at a high level.”

Another Gatorade ambassador, Ricci Rivero of UP Fighting Maroons also shared his thoughts on playing to represent the Philippines. “Getting the chance to represent the country is something that we should take as a privilege and not just an opportunity. Playing for the country is something that will boost our confidence and morality, it’s one of the best opportunities to be given to an athlete.” He also added, “like what Thirdy said, no promises but we’re going to give it our all.

Another segment was the “Dunk Off,” where local collegiate stars competed in a virtual dunk contest for the fans. The winner received a year’s supply of Gatorade for themselves and an organization of their choice.

We’re definitely happy to fuel Filipino fans’ excitement for the return of NBA action through the Republika Playoffs Party,” said Mikey Rosales, PepsiCo Philippines’ Marketing Director. “Great sports action is something we all need during these times.”

Gatorade has been a partner of the NBA since 1984, of NBA Philippines since 2005, and of numerous local leagues and teams including the UAAP, PBA, and the MPBL, among others.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

12 ways to get your Netflix movie-ready

Team Orange 0 comments
There’s no better time to be a fan of action movies. With Project Power launched last August 14, it’s going to be Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and a whole lot…

Culinary rock star chef Rolando Laudico brings his kitchen online

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
The past few months of staying indoors has significantly changed our habits, routines, and even plans and outlook. To break the monotony of being holed up at home, many are…

Following the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal, PUBLIC SERVICE TAKES ANOTHER HIT WITH CLOSURE OF ABS-CBN TULONG CENTER

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Another sad news reached Filipinos recently after the ABS-CBN Tulong Center announced its closure this month after providing free legal and medical assistance to thousands of Filipinos for many years.…

Smart webinar presents digital tools to help LGUs adapt to new normal

Team Orange 0 comments Education
Local governments and communities in 32 provinces of Luzon participated in a webinar that showcased various digital solutions to help them respond to challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Billed…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone