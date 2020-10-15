‘Gaya Sa Pelikula’ cast dishes about latest episode on Globe Poppin

0 comment

Every friday night is Gaya sa Pelikula night! Globe Studios’ newest web series is a lighthearted and refreshing take on love, family, and self-discovery, which is one of the reasons why it has been always on the trending list and is gaining a growing fanbase even just after three episodes. Created and written by Juan Miguel Severo and directed by JP Habac, Gaya Sa Pelikula freely presents queer love—all its feeling, possibilities, and kilig — in less than 30 minutes.

Can’t get enough of Karl and Vlad? Globe Poppin got you!

After tuning in to the latest episode on October 16, head on to Globe Poppin’s Facebook page at 9:00 PM for an exclusive Banlaw Sesh featuring Ian Pangilinan and Paolo Pangilinan! They will be joined by Director JP Habac, Juan Miguel Severo, and Adrienne Vergara as they talk about their thoughts and reactions about the just-released episode and share fun stories about shooting particular scenes. Aside from more PangPang content (yes, that’s what fans call the loveteam of Ian and Paolo), fans can also interact and ask questions via Facebook live comments.

Gaya sa Pelikula has been nothing but a passion project ever since it began. From the pitch session where everyone ended up crying to the crazy lock-in shooting process to this: the release and growing community of pancakes! Once in a blue moon something special will really come along so full of love and camaraderie that audiences can’t help but feel that love ooze out of that project. GSP is one of those projects, and I am so grateful and happy we got to catch and share that magic.”,” said Head of Globe Studios Quark Henares.

Stream a new episode of Gaya Sa Pelikula every Friday, 8:00 PM at Globe Studios’ YouTube channel.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Globe rallied behind Filipina tennis prodigy Alex Eala in 2020 French Open Juniors bid

Team Orange 0 comments
Pinoy pride is one of the things that immediately unites the nation, and this is often brought by Filipinos making it big in the international stage. When it comes to…

Work Hard, Play Hard with These OPPO Watch x Wear OS Lifehacks

Team Orange 0 comments Fashion & Brands
Life is getting busier as we try to juggle work, life and health all at the same time! We can certainly do with more lifehacks and OPPO Watch is here…

Director Adolfo Alix Jr. reveals a powerhouse supporting cast for his new BL series

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Happenstance is the new series by acclaimed Pinoy director Adolfo Alix Jr. (Donsol, Adela, Manila, Death March) for the streaming platform GagaOOLala. Given the good reception of their previous collaboration, the anthological queer series Unlocked,…

Unveil the ‘New You’ with NUA

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
Having clear, fresh-looking skin is the goal of everyone who cares about how they look. And with the market full of skincare products, achieving this goal should be easy, right?…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone