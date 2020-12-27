Filipino rom-com series, “Gaya sa Pelikula” starts streaming on Netflix on January 7, 2021

0 comment

Netflix Philippines announced that Gaya sa Pelikula will start streaming on the service on January 7, 2021. The popular Filipino rom-com BL web series about two boys forced to become housemates is created and written by Juan Miguel Severo and directed by JP Habac. The series will be available across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

I’m so happy that GSP will soon be on Netflix and that the series can now find new viewers through the service. As someone who binges Netflix shows, it means so much to me just to see our title on that iconic interface!” said creator Juan Miguel Severo. “I’m beyond grateful and excited that Netflix has given us the opportunity to share our own little love letter to everyone who wants to love and be loved with no inhibitions,” said Director, JP Habac.

Executive Producer, Quark Henares from Globe Studios, added, “Once in a blue moon something special will really come along so full of love and camaraderie that audiences can’t help but feel that love ooze out of that project. GSP is one of those projects, and I am so grateful, happy and honored that we get to share that magic on Netflix.”

Gaya sa Pelikula stars Paolo Pangilinan (as Karl Frederick Almasen) and Ian Pangilinan (as Jose Vladimir Austria). “I am incredibly grateful for this milestone thanks to Netflix. May this be one of many Filipino queer stories on this service. Padayon!” said Paolo. Ian also shared his excitement. “I used to daydream about it, but now it’s a reality! We’re on Netfliiiix!!!!” he said.

Synopsis:

Forced by his parents to move into his uncle’s condo unit and live independently, 19-year-old Karl takes on jobs online to earn enough money to pay the rent. But when one of his major clients goes MIA, an opportunity presents itself. His neighbor, the mysterious Vlad, gets himself in a sticky situation hiding from his own family and proposes that they become housemates for the rest of the semester break in exchange for good cash.

